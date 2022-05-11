On Tuesday (May 10th), “Charlie’s Angels” star Jaclyn Smith showed she’s still got it at 76 in a youthful snapshot in her latest Instagram post.

“I always love spending time with my dear friend, [stylist] Patrick Foley,” Jaclyn Smith declared in the post. The classic TV actress then wrote, “He is a true friend. A friend that sees more in you than you see in yourself. That’s something you can’t put a price on… always offering insight.. the right solution to whatever you are trying to solve. My forever friend who I love. And who I can always count on to make me laugh.”

Fans of the “Charlie’s Angels” actress gushed about her new look. “Absolutely gorgeous!” One fan declared. Another fan then added, “You look lovely and your outfit is perfection.”

Earlier this year, “Charlie’s Angels” star Jaclyn Smith opened up about another youthful photo of herself in a different Instagram post. She told Page Six at the time, “I’ll tell you, it was a good photo. Right place, right time. That’s the luck of the draw. Great lighting. I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party. So my eyes were probably glistening with tears there. Sparkling because he’s one of the humans I worship.”

Jaclyn Smith further explained to the media outlet that she love what that photo said about her. “It says I’m the luckiest lady in the world to have a son like him. As we know in pictures, they reflect what’s going on inside of you. And that picture reflected every emotion I had at the moment.”

Jaclyn Smith Opened Up About Her Iconic Role in ‘Charlie’s Angels’

As she spoke to Page Six, Jaclyn Smith spoke about her iconic role as Kelly Garret on the “Charlie’s Angels” TV show. “The heartbeat of that show was the girls. The first three, we all got along, we were all friends. Farrah [Fawcett] and I had a similar background coming from Texas, and Kate [Jackson] was the leader. She had already done a series. She was the boss at that point, and we didn’t know what we would find at the other end.”

Smith then stated that when she thinks about her acting career, it always comes back to “Charlie’s Angels.” “The chemistry and three women being lead. And it was easy. It was not to be overanalyzed. I think what made it interesting was we were all so totally different in demeanor and looks. So there was someone for everyone.”

Jaclyn Smith was on the original “Charlie’s Angels” from 1976 to 1981. She also made cameo appearances in both “Charlie’s Angeles: Full Throttle” and the 2019 “Charlie’s Angels” film. Other TV shows she appeared in are “Christine Cromwell,” “The District,” and “Shear Genius.”