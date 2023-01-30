‘Cheers’ Alum John Ratzenberger Makes Rare Cameo in New Peacock Series

John Ratzenberger played mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the classic TV show Cheers but he’s showing up again. Not as Cliff, mind you. Ratzenberger is popping up in a cameo appearance for the Peacock series Poker Face, which stars Natasha Lyonne. One thing about the detective show is that it has numerous guest appearances in each episode.

He pops up in the series’ second episode. Ratzenberger, 75, helps out when it comes to the storyline. Show creator Rian Johnson was happy to have him around. “He’s an absolute legend,” she said. “He came out to Albuquerque and was so happy to be there. He would crack us up on set.”

‘Poker Face’ Star Natasha Lyonne Said That John Ratzenberger Is ‘A Funny, Funny Guy’

Lyonne said, “John would say some weird thing where you think he’s not listening, and then he’d go off on this whole mini-riff. He’s a funny, funny guy.” Johnson also said that Cheers star Rhea Perlman will appear later on in the series. Johnson joked that they’re “slowly re-assembling the ‘Cheers’ cast,” Do You Remember reports.

As for Poker Face, Johnson said, “That was a big part of the show, this notion of Charlie going into places that you don’t see on a lot of TV shows. It’s not going to be high-rise buildings where she’s taking down executives. It’s gonna be regional dinner theaters and stock car races. Being able to do little deep dives into those corners of America is exciting.”

It will be exciting to see Ratzenberger pop up on TV yet again. What about his early years, though? In an interview with ABILITY Magazine, John Ratzenberger talked about his academic life. “I went to Sacred Heart University in Bridgeport, Connecticut,” he said. And what was his major? “English. That’s why I speak the language so gooder. So much gooder than before anyway.”

Ratzenberger Also Has Been Quite Busy Working For Pixar

While many people connect Ratzenberger to his Cheers work, he’s also been quite busy with Pixar. He’s voiced a character in nearly every movie the studio has put out over the years. A lot of people may be familiar with him voicing Hamm in the Toy Story franchise. John Ratzenberger talks about working with them in an interview with Comics Beat.

He was asked about his initial reaction to hearing that Pixar was doing Toy Story 4. “It’s always great to hear from them, especially when they say ‘Oh John, we have a new part for you in the next film,’ whatever that might be,” Ratzenberger said. “It’s just like any of your childhood friends that invited you into their sandbox a long time ago. (And) it’s a treat. They’re just good people. They know what they’re doing.”