‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.

George Wendt of ‘Cheers’ Adopted Mindset of Jack Nicholson When Being In Public

“I prided myself on going out and not worrying about being recognized,” Wendt said in an interview with Chicago Magazine. “I thought, if Jack Nicholson can do it, we can all do it. (And) I remember I was at an Oakland A’s-White Sox game. We were sitting on the right-field line, and around the seventh inning, I had to pee.

“I had to walk up about 20 rows to get to the restrooms,” he said. “People were like, “Oh my God!” and cheering and clapping. After the game, I went to say hi to one of the players, Steve Lyons, and he said, ‘Did you see that fight in the right-field stands?’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’ He said there were cops and a whole bunch of people rushing over. On the train back, I went, ‘Oh, f**k, that was me.'”

When you work on a sitcom like Cheers, then you probably will be working some long hours. Ted Danson, who played retired ball player Sam Malone, recalls having spitball wars on the set. They happen to involve Wendt in a very unique way. “On the set, while shooting,” Danson said about where these spitball wars would take place. “There are some episodes where you can see spitballs stuck in George Wendt’s hairline.”

What Type of Beer Did George and his Castmates Drink?

People watching Cheers watch it and see everyone who knows your name drinking beer. Even stuffy Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, would have a drink as well. Still, what did they, and George, drink on the show? Do you mean they really had real beer to help them get through long nights on the set? Not so fast there, Outsider.

“That was non-alcoholic beer,” Wendt said, putting some worries at ease. “It was pretty nasty. It wasn’t available in kegs and the producers wanted it to be on tap. So they took these cans of this generic non-alcoholic beer and put it into soda pop dispensers and put it in well before we would roll the cameras, so it was nice and flat. So the prop masters would put some salt in the mug to give the head a little pop. That was some serious acting to pretend I liked that stuff.”