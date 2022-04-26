‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Recalled His Earliest Jobs in a Newsroom

We first met George Wendt’s Norm Peterson when he first bellied up to the Cheers bar in the early 1980s. From that Classic TV moment on, Wendt became a familiar face in homes all across the world, portraying our favorite beer drinking regular at the famous Boston-based pub. Wendt’s Norm Peterson has become so synonymous with the Cheers legacy that the moment a crowd full of beer drinkers simultaneously exclaims “Norm!” almost anyone knows it is Wendt’s beloved character that inspired the tradition.

However, the famous Cheers alum didn’t come by this name recognition swiftly. In fact, Wendt recalls, he even spent some time in a newsroom while trying to break into the acting business.

“When I was home from school the summer of 1966, I need a job,” Wendt recalls in a conversation with Chicago Mag. Thankfully, the actor notes, his parents had some connections.

“So my mom made a few calls,” the Cheers star says. “And I got hired at the Daily News.”

Cheers Alum Picked Quite The Summer To Take A Spot In The Daily News Newsroom

During his conversation about his career experiences pre-Cheers, Wendt remembers starting in the Daily News’s wire room in a “jack of all trades,” role. An exciting time, the actor adds, considering this particular summer was the summer some major news stories hit the media.

“I started in the wire room,” Wendt recalls.

“It was an eventful summer with Martin Luther King Jr. here, the Cicero march, the Richard Speck murders,” the Cheers alum continues.

Before He Hit The Cheers Bar Stool, George Wendt Was A Newsroom “Jack of All Trades”

“My shift was from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Wendt explains. “I was a jack-of-all-trades.”

From fetching lunches, filling in at the proofreading table, or even clearing up the coffee cups and cigarette butts from the on-air talent’s offices, Wendt never tired of his duties.

“I’d run out to the Billy Goat to get the most god-awful lunches for everybody,” Wendt remembers.

“When the proofreading ladies went to lunch, I’d sit where they sat and do the proofreading,” the actor adds. “And before Royko got in each day, around noon, I had to clear out all the coffee cups and cigarette butts from his office.”

However, Wendt’s diligent duties at the Daily News offices didn’t score him major points throughout the entire industry. In fact, when the actor tried his hand at similar duties at the Sun-Times neither luck nor name recognition were on his side.

“The next June, I met with Sun-Times editor Emmett Dedmon,” the Cheers alum recalls. However, Wendt recalls, Demon looked at him “with scorn,” asking Wendt “Why should I hire you?”

Well, Wendt recalls he didn’t have much of an answer. And, his choice to name-drop with a family connection did not go over too well.

“I thought and thought and thought and said, ‘Because my grandfather used to work here?'” the actor says. “And he goes, ‘Get out of here!'” Wendt quips. “I spent that summer on a Pepsi truck.”