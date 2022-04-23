‘Cheers’ Star Rhea Perlman Credits Her Success to the Sitcom

It’s been 40 years since we first met the cast of the hit NBC sitcom series Cheers, giving us some of the most iconic moments in television. The hit series also brought us some unforgettable players including the brash, bossy, but incredibly loveable barmaid Carla Tortelli who is portrayed by the unforgettable Rhea Perlman.

“It was huge,” Rhea Perlman says of the award-winning sitcom series.

“And I wouldn’t have had any of the career that I — well, who knows what I would’ve had?” the 74-year-old actress continues.

“Nobody knows what doesn’t happen,” Perlman adds. “But it was the best job in the world.”

‘Cheers’ Star Discusses the Impact the Iconic Sitcom Series Has Had On Her Successful Career

Cheers first hit the airwaves in 1982, and initially, it was not the hit that it grew to become. In fact, the now-classic television series premiere is one of the show’s lowest-rated episodes placing number 77 within the top 100 shows. However, viewers were soon drawn to the unique premise that Cheers offers; skyrocketing the series into an unprecedented success. By 1993, Cheers had been on the air for just over a decade; and the hit show had seen multiple changes as the years went by.

“I remember we were all going, ‘Should we do another year? It’s been 11 years?'” Rhea Perlman recalls in a discussion with People.

“George [Wendt] says, ‘If someone gives you a present every year, you’re not going to take it the next year?'” the actress quips.

“So, we took it for as long as they gave it,” Perlman says.

Rhea Perlman Prioritizes Family Above All Else

Rhea Perlman is quick to say that as her career was beginning during the early days of Cheers, the series may have been everything to her. However, since then, the actress’s priorities have changed. Now, her focus is always on her family.

“Cheers might have been everything in the beginning of my career,” Perlman says. “But family is everything, everything.” The actress notes that all the success on screen wouldn’t mean anything if she didn’t take care of her relationships at home.

“If my relationships with my children were strained, I would be beside myself,” Perlman explains.

In 1982, just as Cheers was hitting the airwaves, Rhea Perlman wed comedian Danny Devito. The couple has three children together, Lucy, 39, Grace, 37, and Jack, 34. In 2012 Perlman and Devito announced their separation. However, the couple has never formally divorced.

“We’re still separated, but we see each other often, and we’re still a family,” the award-winning actress explains.

We can do things together, we can do things separately,” Perlman continues.

“I’m really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship,” she adds. “I think it’s pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense.”