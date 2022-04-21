‘Cheers’ Star Rhea Perlman Shares Details About Her Marriage to Danny DeVito

The classic TV star has been married to actor Danny DeVito for 40 years, and now “Cheers” star Rhea Perlman is opening up about her not-so-usual marriage.

During a recent interview with People, Rhea Perlman discussed although she appreciates what “Cheers” did for her career, she has more love for Danny DeVito and her children. “‘Cheers might have been everything in the beginning of my career. But family is everything, everything. If my relationships with my children were strained, I would be beside myself.”

However, Rhea Perlman does discuss when she and Danny DeVito announced their separation for the first time in 2012. But the couple has never actually officially divorced. “We’re still separated. But we see each other often. And we’re still family. We can do things together. We can do things separately.”

Despite still being separated, Rhea Perlman explained that she’s really glad that she and Danny DeVito were able to navigate through some of the rough days of their marriage. “I think it’s pretty rare. But we agree on so many things that it makes sense.”

Rhea Perlman does admit that she believes it probably worked out for the best with Danny DeVito. “Sometimes, I wish we were still together. Because those were the glory days. But these are other kinds of glory days.”

Rhea Perlman first met Danny DeVito in 1971. The couple married in January 1982 and have three children Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, and Jacob Daniel DeVito

Rhea Perlman Talks Latest Film ‘Marvelous and the Black Hole’

Also during her interview with People, Rhea Perlman discusses her latest film “Marvelous and the Black Hole.”

“Kate [Tsang] who’s the writer and director had never directed a feature before,” Rhea Perlman disclosed. “And she couldn’t have been more prepared every day. And the producer Carolyn Mayo, she’s amazing. And the cinematographer was a woman. It was a really great feeling. There’s always more parts for men. But I think that everybody’s aware of trying to write for women and cast women. I feel very optimistic about it.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Perlman goes on to share that she looks forward to working right now. I’m very excited about that. I really want to go so many places. I’ve never been to Japan. I’ve never been to so many parts of South America [and] I’ve never been to Australia. Believe it or not. So that’s one thing that I’m really looking forward to. I like being in nice places.”

According to IMDb, “Marvelous and the Black Hole” follows a teenage delinquent who teams up with a surly children’s party magician to navigate her dysfunctional family and inner demons. Starring with Rhea Perlman in the film are Miya Cech, Leonardo Nam, Kannon, and Paulina Lule. The film will hit theaters on Friday (April 22nd).