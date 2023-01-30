Christine Taylor Tells Why She Argued With ‘Brady Bunch’ Director Over Iconic ‘Sure Jan’ Scene

Nearly 30 years after coining “Sure Jan” in The Brady Bunch Movie, Christine Taylor reveals why she argued with the film’s director over the iconic scene.

While promoting her Hey Dude… The 90s Called! podcast, Taylor spoke to Us Weekly about the scene. “I remember that exact day of shooting that [scene] in the movie. It’s the same scene where Marcia says, ‘I’ve never heard of a George Glass at our school’. And she says, ‘skull’ like the weird pronunciation of ‘school.’”

Christine then said that she and the film’s director, Betty Thomas got into it with her about it. The filmmaker had asked Taylor if she could say “school” normally. “And I said, ‘No, because [original Marcia Brady actress] Maureen McCormick did not say school normally. She said skule and I remember it was that exact scene and it’s that exact outfit.’”

Also speaking about the “Sure Jan” phrase, Christine Taylor says she can’t believe that the remark is still being used to this day. “I can’t believe it because it’s used, like, in political tweets. It’s used around my kids’ age, and they use it. It seems to run the gamut.”

Taylor went on to add that she and the rest of the Brady Bunch never believed that “Sure Jan” would be the “piece” of the film that would live on more than any other piece. The 1995 film is based on the classic TV series starring McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Eve Plumb, and Christopher Knight. Some of the sitcom’s cast returned to do a cameo on the film as well as its sequel.

Christine Taylor Reunites With Her ‘Brady Bunch Movie’ Co-Star Jennifer Elise Cox

During the January 16th episode of her Hey Dude… The 90s called! Christine Taylor reunited with Jennifer Elise Cox to discuss The Brady Bunch Movie and the comedy’s sequel.

“The whole Jan Brady thing is my whole persona,” Cox stated. Both actresses revealed that they made less than the rest of the kid actors by pocking “maybe” $2,500 a week. The others allegedly earned no more than $5,000 per week.

“I had the worst agent!” Taylor declared during the duo’s chat. However, she remembered thinking she would have done the movie for free. “I would have paid them to be in the movie. But the desperation of my agents to get me that job like, ‘Yes! Everyone is getting $2,500.’”

Taylor previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her and Cox playing Marcia and Cox in The Brady Bunch Movie and sequel. “We were sort of living out our fantasy,” Taylor shared during the 2015 interview. “And getting to do this fun satire, which we were secretly loving. It wasn’t like we were making fun of it. We were really serious about honoring Jan and Marcia.”