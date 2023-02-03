Cindy Williams Was Certain ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Would Go ‘Into the Toilet’ After First Season

Cindy Williams was part of an iconic classic TV team from the sitcom Laverne & Shirley that aired in the 1970s. But Williams and, for that matter, Penny Marshall, were never quite sure the show would stick at the start.

In a 1976 interview with the Corpus Christi Times, Marshall and Williams talked about what it was like during the show’s season premiere.

“The audience was half asleep and me and this other girl came on, with 14 pages to do, they didn’t know who the heck we were, and it got laughs,” Marshall said.

“We were terrified, I mean we were terrified, either direction it might take,” Williams said. “We were certain we were going to go into the toilet.”

Cindy Williams Talked About Making Shirley Into A Likable Character On TV

That, obviously, did not happen. Cindy Williams, who died on January 25 at 75 years old, brought a level of genuineness and uniqueness to her character. Laverne & Shirley was a spin-off from Happy Days. The show’s success was a surprise to both Marshall, who played Laverne, and Williams, who played Shirley. At one point, Laverne & Shirley was the second most-watched TV show in America.

Back in a 1976 interview with The Fresno Bee, Williams talked about how she made Shirley into one of the most likable characters in a TV series.

“I watch the show myself. It makes me laugh,” Cindy Williams said. “Sometimes, I just forget it’s me and Penny up there and just laugh out loud and that’s what it’s all about. I know it’s a dumb show. It really is. It’s just fun, it’s just for fun, but you have to exhaust yourself to make it fun for the audience.”

Williams, according to the interview, went to college in Los Angeles before she took acting classes in New York. She was in a few notable roles before taking Laverne & Shirley. The series would turn into an overnight success story. And Williams would become popular, too, according to MeTV.

“They say I live in a mansion in Beverly Hills,” she said. “I do, but it’s two and a half rooms on one wing I rent from some friends. Listen, television is hard work. It’s 10 times harder than movies. But, on the other hand, it really is fun and it really is great, as great as everyone thinks it is.”

Marshall and Cindy Williams gave the series 13 weeks before it would get canceled. But something amazing happened.

“The phenomena of that kind of popularity where you’re before 50 million people one night each week, it’s something you dream about when you have inklings of becoming an actress,” Williams said.