Did ‘The Munsters’ Reboot From Rob Zombie Just Cast One of the Original Stars?

The Munsters reboot, written and directed by the creep king himself, Rob Zombie, is likely to hit theaters in late 2022. Despite the impending release, however, Zombie has divulged little about his cinematic recreation of the classic TV series.

What we do know is that the film is rated PG, making it the first-ever Rob Zombie film to receive a rating other than “R”. Additionally, we know that the iconic Munster family will be comprised of Sheri Moon Zombie (Lily), Daniel Roebuck (Grandpa), and Jeff Daniel Phillips (Herman). The roles of Eddie and Marilyn, the Munster family children, have yet to be announced.

That said, a recent Marilyn sighting has Munsters fans even more excited for the reboot. The original (technically, second) Marilyn Munster, Pat Priest, recently appeared on the Mirror Studios Inc Instagram page. Along with an image of the cherished actress, Mirror Studios Inc wrote, “While working on Rob Zombie’s upcoming release of The Munsters, we had the good fortune of working with the one and only Pat Priest.”

It’s wise to temper your expectations, though, Munsters fans – Priest’s appearance behind a microphone doesn’t technically confirm a role in the reboot. The Instagram post was extremely vague, leaving the message open to interpretation.

While it’s certainly possible that the Munsters actress will appear in the reboot, she could also be working on an entirely different project. And even if she is working on The Munsters in the picture, she might appear in audio only. It wouldn’t be the first time a reboot paid homage to the original production with a voiceover.

‘The Munsters’ Reboot to Feature Characters New to the ‘Munsters’ Universe

Though he’s bringing back Grandpa, Lily, and Herman Munster, Rob Zombie has made it clear that his film won’t be a carbon copy of the classic series. So much so, in fact, that Munsters fans are beginning to worry that the iconic characters of Eddie and Marilyn Munster won’t be included in the reboot at all.

The absence of the Munster children would be a disappointment to fans of the original show. That said, the Rob Zombie reboot will include a variety of new characters for them to enjoy.

First up is Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, played by Richard Brake. According to Zombie, Dr. Wolfgang is “Translyvania’s most popular mad scientist”. Blake and Zombie are close friends with a history of working together in Zombie films such as 31.

Then there’s Zoya Krupp, played by Catherine Schell, who is stepping out of retirement for the role. Zombie revealed absolutely nothing about this character, but she appears to be a Roma witch, based solely on her costume. Last is Floop, played by Jorge Garcia. Thankfully, Zombie was a bit more forthcoming about this character, calling him “Dr. Wolfgang’s hunchback assistant and Herman Munster’s best buddy.”

Recreating a series as beloved as The Munsters is always a risk, but if anyone can do it, it’s Rob Zombie. Butch Patrick, the actor behind the original Eddie Munster, agrees. “I think Rob Zombie is the perfect guy for the job,” Butch told Fox News. “And he’s got a big fan base.”

“He’s also a genuine fan of the show so I know people will love it,” Butch continued. “He’s an accomplished filmmaker and musician so it will be really interesting and exciting to see what he does. He also happens to be a personal friend so I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping for the best.