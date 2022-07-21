Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Favorite’ Role

We never get tired of seeing interview clips of the legendary Don Knotts. So, as a way to celebrate what would’ve been his 98th birthday, we’re looking back at one of his many memorable moments.

In a restored interview with Knotts from 1994, Knotts chatted with a Kansas City broadcaster about some of the most iconic moments in his acting career. In a recent clip, the late comedic actor revealed which role he loved playing the most.

“Well, of course, I think “The Andy Griffith Show” was my all-time favorite,” he admitted, referring to his role as deputy Barney Fife alongside Andy Griffth.

He didn’t know it at the time, but that role would be the one that would put him on the map as an actor. However, when asked if he ever expected the show to have such monumental success, he said he was just along for the ride.

“We never dreamed out that,” Knotts said about working alongside fellow actors such as Griffith and Ron Howard in the idyllic Mayberry town.

He added: “We were just trying to get on the air with a good rating at that time. But I think when we first started to film the show, we realized we had a good show.

If I had known that I would’ve made a better deal,” the late actor said with a chuckle.

He continued: “People think I’m kidding, but I really mean it when I say I couldn’t wait for Monday morning to start shooting… it was that much fun.

Sadly, all good things had to come to an end. After spending five seasons on the quintessentially American show, Knotts left behind his badge and gun.

Why Don Knotts turned the channel on ‘The Andy Griffth Show’

As it turned out, after spending so many years as the neurotic yet hilarious Fife, he knew he had to move on to other comedic endeavors in the comedy world.

“I left because Andy said he would never do the show more than five years,” Knotts once revealed. “I had a five-year contract and during the fifth season I thought ‘I better start looking around for more work.'”

However, there’s no doubt that Knotts always thought fondly of his time on “The Andy Griffith Show.” But, as he once recalled, saying goodbye to Mayberry was one of the hardest things he ever did.

“It was a tough time for me because I enjoyed the show so much that I hated to leave,” Knotts said. “I never expected it to go on.”

However, Knotts would later return to the fictional town, reprising his role in several of the color episodes. If you want to celebrate Knott’s birthday, you can watch “The Andy Griffith Show” on local cable channels and PlutoTV.