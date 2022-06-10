‘Frasier’ Star David Hyde Pierce Reveals Why He Might Return for Reboot

Fans of the good ole’ classic 1990s TV sitcom genre have been excited for months now about the possibility of a Frasier reboot series. Frasier follows the story of Frasier Crane as he leaves Boston at the end of the popular barroom sitcom Cheers.

The spin-off series premiered in 1993 as Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane returns to Seattle to host his radio talk show. Of course, things get extra complicated for Frasier as his family, coworkers, and friends regularly irk the radio psychiatrist as Frasier’s tendency for pretentiousness put him – and them – into some hilarious situations.

One of these characters, Frasier fans know is David Pierce’s Niles Crane – Frasier’s brother. Now, the longtime actor discusses what may encourage him to return to the popular series reprising his role as Niles Crane.

What Will Bring David Hyde Pierce Back To Portray Niles Crane In Frasier Reboot Series?

Recently, David Hyde Pierce discussed the upcoming reboot plans. And, the actor says, the right script will certainly bring him back into the Frasier fold.

“My feeling was always that they had gone on their way,” David Hyde Pierce says of the Frasier cast when the popular series came to an end in 2004.

“I wasn’t really thinking about where they had gone,” the star adds.

“I went on to other shows,” he continues. However, David Hyde Pierce says, if he saw a script that has his character – and the others – in some intriguing scenarios he is likely to be all in for the reboot. According to Hyde Pierce, a script that makes him say ‘”Oh my gosh, how interesting. Who would have thought that this is what they’re doing?” would be enough for this return.

“That’s why I never say I wouldn’t do it,” the actor explains.

“It’s about how their story is told,” David Hyde Pierce continues. “Because I care a lot about those people, those actors. And so, if I were to see a script of a Frasier reboot that I had to do, I would do it.”

What Inspired Kelsey Grammer To Explore The Upcoming Reboot?

During a conversation with Philadelphia Weekly, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer discusses what inspired him to look at a reboot option for his popular NBC sitcom series. The inspiration he says, comes from the successful reboots of some other hit shows including Roseanne and Will & Grace.

“‘Roseanne’ came back and I watched it a couple of times and I thought, well, that’s pretty good,” Frasier recalls.

“That’s still a good show,” the actor explains. “And she’s still funny.”

Grammer then goes on to discuss Will and Grace referencing the success of this series reboot as well.

“They just story of stayed in sort of a golden tube or whatever,” he says of the series.

“And popped back into our minds,” Grammer explains.

“And I thought, if there’s another ‘Frasier,’ he’s gotta change. It’s gotta be 20 years later basically And he’s gotta have the next chapter,” the actor notes. “It has to be an Act Three.”