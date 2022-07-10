‘Frasier’: How Much Money Does Kelsey Grammer Still Make From the Show?

When the now-classic TV sitcom series Frasier hit the airwaves back in 1993, the show’s star – and his character – were already well-established among TV audiences. Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier character, psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane, was first introduced years before as one of the bar patrons in another hit sitcom series, Cheers. So, when Grammer’s famous character set out on his own, heading back to his Seattle roots when Cheers left the airwaves, audiences were ready to welcome this new series onto the airwaves.

During the show’s successful 12-season run, its popularity only continued to grow. As did Grammer’s salary right along with it. By the time Frasier was gearing up for its final two seasons, Kelsey Grammer had become one of the highest-paid actors on TV; bringing in a reported $1.6 million per episode for each of the 24-episode seasons. And, since then, Frasier has continued to air on television on a variety of platforms. This has us wondering: how much salary is Grammer still pulling in from his days as Frasier Crane?

Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammer Pulls In Some Impressive Cash Starring In The Popular Cheers Spin-Off Series

A recent article in Parade notes that as of 2022, Kelsey Grammer’s net worth sits at a whopping $80 million. This includes the actor’s income from the final two seasons of Frasier where he pulled in over one-and-a-half million dollars per episode between 2002 and 2004. It also includes the show’s previous seasons in which Grammer secured a still-impressive paycheck. And, since then, the star has brought in plenty of residuals, as Frasier still remains a beloved sitcom series.

Kelsey Grammer Hilariously Pin-Points The Key Element Of The Pending Frasier Reboot Series

Fans of the popular 1990s and early 2000s NBC sitcom series, Frasier have been patiently awaiting the show’s revival since talks began a few years ago. And, recently, the show’s star, Kelsey Grammer hilariously revealed the key element of this reboot series.

During a recent interview, Kelsey Grammer discussed the upcoming Frasier revival series, giving updates on the filming timeline. And, Grammer notes in the discussion that there is one “key ingredient” that is necessary to make this happen. This ingredient is, of course, the show’s titular character, Dr. Frasier Crane himself. And, the actor quips, this means that – by default – he is also a key ingredient of the reboot series.

“The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, honestly,” Kelsey Grammer relates in the recent interview on the hit CBS daytime talk show, The Talk.

“It was always called [Frasier],” the star explains.

“So it’s me,” Grammer quips. “The key is me.”