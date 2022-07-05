‘Frasier’s Kelsey Grammer Says He Cried Reading the Reboot Script

In February of 2021, Paramount announced that after 17 years, the classic TV sitcom Frasier was returning to television. The reboot would be a sequel to the original series, depicting Dr. Crane’s life in the current day rather than picking back up in 2004.

After the original announcement, however, news of the reboot was exceedingly sparse. So much so, in fact, that fans began to question if it would ever air at all. Because of that, it comes as a great relief that Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has returned with big news – the script is being written and filming will likely begin later this year.

In a recent appearance on The Talk, Kelsey gave all the details. “We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier and it looks pretty good,” Grammer explained. “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.”

The award-winning actor was then asked about filming. As great as it is to have a script in the works, fans are most anxious for the series’ actual premiere.

“There have been some conversations about [starting in] maybe October, maybe a little later,” Grammer said. “There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they are going to shoot first.”

Will the ‘Frasier’ Script Be Enough to Entice David Hyde Pierce?

Kelsey Grammer is obviously passionate about the return of Frasier. His co-star and on-screen brother, Niles Crane actor David Hyde Pierce, however, isn’t so sure. Though he said that he would reprise his role as Niles Crane, it was far from a certainty.

Because while he loves the series and his Frasier co-stars, as an actor with almost 40 years of experience, he only agrees to projects with scripts that really speak to him. In a recent interview with Deadline, Pierce explained the circumstances in which he would happily return to the sitcom.

“I think if I saw a script where I went, ‘Oh my gosh, how interesting. Who would have thought that this is what they’re doing?’ That’s why I never say I wouldn’t do it,” he explained. “It’s about how their story is told. Because I care a lot about those people, those actors.”

“This is how I always pick my projects, now that I have the luxury of picking them,” Pierce said. “I take them because I have to. That’s what happened with Julia. I read this script and I thought, I have to do this part. I want to explore this person and explore this relationship. And so, if I were to see a script of a Frasier reboot that I had to do, I would do it.”