‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Explains What Motivated Him to Reboot the Classic Series

As he continues to work on the “Frasier” reboot, Kelsey Grammer reveals why he decided to revive the classic TV series in the first place.

While speaking to Philadelphia Weekly, Kelsey Grammer uses “Roseanne” as an example of why he’s on board with the “Frasier” reboot. “‘Roseanne’ came back and I watched it a couple of times and I thought, well, that’s pretty good. That’s still a good show. And she’s still funny. And I know she went through her whole thing and got canceled, but she’s a wonderfully funny person. It was great to see that that would still be appealing to people.”

Kelsey Grammer then speaks about the “Will & Grace” reboot and how the show didn’t change at all. “And that’s kind of interesting: they just story of stayed in sort of a golden tube or whatever, and popped back into our minds. And I thought, if there’s another ‘Frasier,’ he’s gotta change. It’s gotta be 20 years later basically And he’s gotta have the next chapter. It has to be an Act Three.”

In regards to the “Frasier” reboot’s plans, Kelsey Grammer states that he and the crew have a hit on something that he thinks is really significant and pertinent to his character. “But also relatable and funny and all the things that comedy should be,” he noted.

“Frasier” originally aired from September 1993 to May 2004. The show has 11 seasons and 264 episodes. Grammer starred in the series alongside Jane Reeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

Kelsey Grammer Says He & the ‘Frasier’ Cast Were Unapologetically Playing Up to Their Audience at All Times

While speaking about why Frasier Crane resonates with people, Kelsey Grammer reveals that he and the rest of the “Frasier” cast were unapologetically playing up to their audience at all times. “There was never a time we thought we needed to explain something to them or talk down to them,” he explains. “The only other comedian I know who it was Jack Benny. And that was the difference. I was basically inspired by Jack Benny.”

Along with discussing “Frasier,” Kelsey Grammer went on to talk about being a conservative in Hollywood. “My relationship with Hollywood is always a bit of an arm’s length thing anyway. Because it’s Hollywood; it has nothing to do with anything else. It’s got a glamorous veneer to it, but the underbelly has a lot of despair as well. And I don’t want to participate in that part of the community.”

Kelsey Grammer shares he is just wanting an opportunity to do great work. And luckily, he is being given that opportunity a lot. “Maybe there’ve been some opportunities that’s passed me by because of something that’s personal or political, but I don’t give a shi—,” he adds.