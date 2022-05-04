‘Frasier’: Why Show’s Co-Creator Wants Nothing To Do With Reboot

Kelsey Grammer is bringing Frasier back to the small screen this year, but co-creators Peter Casey and David Lee won’t be helping him give the classic TV show a modern twist.

The Cheers reboot first made its debut in 1993, and before it came to an end 11 years later, it picked up 37 Primetime Emmys. So thanks to its legendary success, it’s getting a reboot.

At this point, little is known about the upcoming series. But one thing that is clear is that the original co-creators aren’t on board. However, the seeming snub has nothing to do with behind-the-scenes drama. The producers just think that putting in the work is too much of a strain at their ages.

“Kelsey is very interested in doing it and seems to be shepherding it along,” Casey told Palm Springs Life. ” But my partner, Peter [Casey] and I, who are two of the three creators who are still alive at this point, we said, “Go with God, but we’re not going to be involved.” It’s not because we don’t love everybody involved, it’s just that producing a weekly television show is a young man’s game. Quite frankly, we did that already.”

David Hyde Pierce May Not Appear on the ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Another major player that may sit out the Frasier reboot is Niles actor David Hyde Pierce. Since Kelsey Grammer announced plans to bring the quirky characters back to the screen, Pierce has been on the fence. And as of last month, he still couldn’t confirm whether or not he’d reprise his role.

“[The series is] happening,” the actor told Guardian. “But I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when. So I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing. I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with.”

If David Hyde Pierce doesn’t return to the story, that would mean that Frasier Crane’s entire family is gone. John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin, passed away in 2018. So there will be a glaring hole in the cast list.

Last summer, Grammer told Collider that “most of” the original actors would be back. And the story would pick up where Frasier left off. But by November, he didn’t sound so hopeful.

While chatting with NJ.com, the actor hinted that things had changed. And he had new plans for the plot.

“We’re not so sure if everybody’s coming back,” said Grammer. “But I know there’s a third act for Frasier. Certainly, he’s got a lot of things to still explore.”

There is no release date on the books for the Frasier reboot just yet. But according to Grammer, it will premiere sometime this year on Paramount +.