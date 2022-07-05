‘Frasier’: Will Niles Actor David Hyde Pierce Return for the Reboot?

We have good and bad news for all of our classic TV fans. The good is that the Frasier reboot is still in the works despite rumors that it may have died. But the bad is that mounting evidence is further hinting that Niles Crane will not be a part of the story.

While chatting with the hosts of CBS’ The Talk today (July 4th), lead star Kelsey Grammer shared that his project is currently slated to start filming in October or “maybe a little later.” And Paramount + will air the episodes.

Furthermore, he and the writers almost have the first episode ready to go. So things are moving along rather nicely.

“We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good,” he shared.

The Frasier reboot is IN the works and almost into production says @KelseyGrammer. pic.twitter.com/gXQnhuuCIl — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 4, 2022

And while Grammer didn’t give any clues to what may happen during that first episode, he did say that he is the most important factor in the whole thing coming together.

“The key ingredient to the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, to be honest. I mean, it was always called that. It’s me, the key ingredient is me,” he laughed.

However, that first episode—and the subsequent episodes—likely won’t showcase Frasier’s quirky, high-brow brother, who was also a major player in the original series.

David Hyde Pierce Expresses Ongoing Reluctance to Reprise His Role in the ‘Frasier’ Reboot

A year ago, Grammer spoke about the reboot with WNBC New York. And he admitted that the producers had reached out to the stars of the 90s Frasier about returning to the screen, including David Hyde Pierce. But ever since, Pierce has seemed uninterested in reprising his role.

In April, the actor told Variety that he knew there was a revival on the horizon. But he didn’t know what was happening with it, which meant he was completely removed from the project. And it naturally made people assume that he wouldn’t join since pre-production had already begun. Though, he didn’t write off the possibility altogether.

Then last month, he went on the record sharing that he had major reservations about returning to the series. And because Grammer has nearly finalized the script, the time for Pierce to change his mind is coming to a close.

“That whole time of my life [doing Frasier] is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’ It’s too valuable to me,” he told Vulture. “But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just to do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers.”