‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Has Dreams of a ‘Golden Girls’ Style Revival

Although it only aired for eight years, between 1987 and 1995, the sitcom Full House quickly became one of the biggest shows in America. Focusing on widowed father Danny Tanner, played by Bob Saget, the show’s antics came with the troubles of raising three girls without his wife, their mom. Needing some help, the father enlisted his brother-in-law. The synopsis alone was more than enough to grab stars like John Stamos and the successful Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. And let’s not forget the fabulous Jodie Sweetin who played Stephanie Tanner.

Just five years old when the show started, Jodie Sweetin had no idea she was working on a show that is still relevant today. Fans of the show and even newer generations find the antics of the Tanner family refreshing. And it was only six years ago that Sweetin reprised her role in the reboot of the original series, Fuller House. It ran for four years.

Jodie Sweetin Talks Moving Past Full House To Being A Mom

Now that she is 39 with two kids, Jodie Sweetin has transitioned her talents into podcasting with Never Thought I’d Say This. But it isn’t about her time on Full House. Instead, the mother focuses on some of the untold issues that come with having children. Sweetin explained, “This whole idea started when my best friend Celia Behar and I would tell these crazy parenting stories back and forth. She’s got two girls and I’ve got two girls right around the same age and so we’d be like, I never thought I’d have to say this but, you know, you can’t drink water out of the toilet, things that you never thought you’d have to say to a toddler.”

Not alone in her quest to raise healthy, productive adults, the actress added, “And parents out there are like, I feel you. Because that has been the overwhelming response, I never thought I’d have to say I’m homeschooling kids through a pandemic or I never thought I’d have to say my daughter is a thirteen-year-old and I have to talk to her about all kinds of things.”

The Story of Stephanie Tanner Might Not Be Over

With the spin-off series Fuller House ending its run, Jodie Sweetin was asked if she would ever entertain the idea of playing Stephanie Tanner again. The star laughed, “I don’t know, I guess never say never. If you would have asked me twenty years ago if I would be coming back someday to play Stephanie Tanner as an adult I would have been like, I don’t think that is going to happen. Who knows, in another 10, 15, 20 years we do ‘Fullest House’ and I get to finally portray my Bea Arthur wannabe as one of The Golden Girls.”