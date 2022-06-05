‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Says COVID Has ‘Touched’ Her House

Two years have passed since the globe went into lockdown at the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the virus’s inception, plenty of our favorite stars have shared news of their own encounter with COVID, and this time, it’s “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin revealing the pandemic has officially “touched” her house. See her latest update below.

“Welp… Covid has touched our house,” the former child star began her post. “Two positive tests in a row yesterday for Zo, so we’ve been in quarantine.”

So far, the “Full House” actress says she’s managed to avoid contracting the illness herself and hopes to keep it that way. As for her daughter Zoie, she said they’re pretty easily able to maintain their distance from her as her room is located in an isolated little hallway in a separate part of the house.

Nevertheless, Jodie Sweetin is bringing all the best mom vibes, sharing with her followers, “I got her lots of snacks, her dad made her some cold pressed juice and brought it over and she’s in her room on her phone, hanging with friends and watching tv and texting if she needs something.”

More humorously, she quipped, “So…like normal. Except this time I did her laundry.”

“Full House” fans flocked to the comments to share well wishes for Sweetin’s daughter.

“I was afraid that was the case,” one follower wrote. “So sorry get well quickly Zo and I hope no one else in the house gets it.”

Another said, “Sending love and good healing vibes.”

How ‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Influenced Jodie Sweetin’s Parenting Style

“Full House” may have been a fictional TV show, but it was full of relatable, valuable life lessons nonetheless. And in the case of Stephanie Tanner actress Jodie Sweetin, some of those familial values and lessons even translated into her own parenting style thanks to the show’s patriarch, Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) as well as series stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

During an appearance on the podcast, “Conversations with Olivia Jade,” who happens to be “Full House” actress Lorie Loughlin’s daughter, Sweetin shared some of the things she saw in Bob Saget as a real-life father and as her on-screen dad alike.

“I remember Bob just being really inclusive of his kids,” she shared with Olivia Jade. “He didn’t talk to them like they were idiots. And he did the same with me, he treated me with respect as a young person.”

She further shared, “[Bob, Dave, and John] also brought a level of humor to my parenting which they’re also inheriting.”

“I learned a lot from them,” she concluded. “And I continue to.”