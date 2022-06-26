‘Full House’s Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was ‘Last’ Person on Cast He Thought Might Go to Jail

Dave Coulier would never in a million years believe that any of his Full House co-stars would go to the slammer, especially Lori Loughlin. Dave and Lori go way back. Coulier played Uncle Joey from episode one of the classic tv sitcom. Loughlin made her debut on a season 2 episode of Full House and remained for the rest of the series run. Both actors made appearances on the belated follow-up series, Fuller House. Given the show’s squeaky clean image, it’s hard to imagine any cast member behind bars. However, that’s exactly what happened to Lori Loughlin in 2020 following a college admissions scandal. Coulier was as shocked as anyone that his friend and costar spent 2 months in prison.

He recently told E! News, “if you would have said at the beginning of Full House, who’s the one person who’s going to end up going to jail, Lori was last on the list.”Coulier went on to describe his close bond to Loughlin. “Lori is my best girlfriend in life,” Dave Coulier said. “We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times.”Dave then takes up for his long-time friend. “There’s a lot of untold story underneath that I don’t think a lot of people know,” he explained. “We all make mistakes.”

How Bob Saget’s passing brought Dave Coulier closer to Full House castmates

Bob Saget passing earlier this year gave Coulier some perspective. He also believes Saget’s death brought the rest of the Full House cast even closer. “[The cast and I] realize how precious life is and how quickly this clock is ticking.” Dave Coulier was even able to reconnect with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen during the service for Saget. The child stars turned moguls were the only Full House cast members not to return for Fuller House. “It was as if no time had passed,” he said of the Olsen twins. “They were so sweet and loving.” He reflected, “Even though there was great sorrow, there was great joy with being able to connect the dots over the years and not miss a beat as far as our friendships and the love for each other.”

Next up for Dave Coulier is a new sitcom called Live+Local. The comedy is focused on a Christian radio station, with Dave playing a different type of character. Rather than a goofball like Joey on Full House, Coulier will play a more gruff and stern part.

“Live+Local is a departure for me,” Coulier said. “People know me for Full House and Fuller House, so I grew my beard out for the show and got to bring a lot more of the other side of me into this.” Live+Local will drop on July 7th on Pure Flix.