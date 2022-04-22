‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Tina Louise Recalls What Drew Her to Faith-Based Film ‘Tapestry’

In 2019, classic TV star Tina Louise moved into the world of faith-based films to bring a holiday classic called Tapestry to the screen.

While the actress became famous by starring as the redheaded bombshell Ginger on Gilligan’s Island, she made it a point to build a career that wasn’t solely based on the beauty of her face. And through the years, she worked in nearly every genre imaginable.

Recently, she branched out even further to join the many stars who have stepped into Christian-themed projects. A few years ago, Tina Louise starred alongside Steven Baldwin and Burt Young on Tapestry.

The yuletide flick follows a man named Ryan (Baldwin) who deals with a major personal and spiritual crisis during the most wonderful time of the year.

As the actress shared with Fox News, she decided to join the cast because it was “a great film, especially for the holidays.” and she loves the part that her character Rose plays in pulling Ryan out of his struggles.

“In the film, my son loses his faith because somebody does very bad harm to him to get him fired. Then, everything starts to fall apart as a family. I’m the force that helps brings it back together,” she shared.

Furthermore, the movie gave her a chance to try out new skills and share her personal beliefs with fans.

“It was great working with this cast, especially because we did a lot of improvising. And I liked the message,” she continued. “I’ve done comedy and drama throughout my career. But I felt there was going to be a lot of freedom in this film. There was a lot of encouragement, too.”

That message is that it’s “so important to think good thoughts and surround yourself with positive energy, good energy, and accepting today for this day,” she noted.

“I try to be in the present,” Louise added. “I try not to bring yesterday into today. That has always motivated me.”

Tina Louise Loved Working with Stephen Baldwin While Filming ‘Tapestry’

Working with Stephen Baldwin, a man who has spent years sharing his beliefs with Hollywood, was also the cherry on top of Tina Louise’s Tapestry experience.

As she filmed the movie, Louise learned a lot about who the actor is at his core. And she walked away with a new friend as well as a newfound respect for The Usual Suspects star.

“It was great,” she answered when asked what it was like to work with Baldwin. “He’s very charming and spiritual… I remember one scene where I tried to encourage his character to pull himself together for his family and he asked me to repeat it again *laugh*. I tried to do that.”