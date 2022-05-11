‘Golden Girls’ Themed Cruise Setting Sail Once Again in 2023

“Golden Girls” fans, get excited! A cruise that is inspired by the classic TV sitcom will be officially setting sail in April 2023.

According to a press release, Flip Phone Events will be organizing the five-night “Golden Girls” cruise. The cruise will be stopping in the ports of Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico. While in Key West, guests will attend a “Golden” Bar Crawl. The event includes drag shows, dance parties, and trivia.

While in Cozumel, the “Golden Girls” cruise guests will be invited to Shady Pines at the Beach excursion. The event is included with the price of the cruise. Special guests are Stan Zimmerman, the writer of “Golden Girls”, Jim Colucci, the author of “Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai”; and Golden Gays Drag, which is a “Golden Girls” Drag Tribute Group.

Flip Phone Events also revealed, “During the days at sea, guests participate in trivia games, St. Olaf themed dance parties, unique panels related to the show, pool parties, musical shows, karaoke, and costume contests.”

The price for the “Golden Girls” cruise begins at $1689 for a room with a window. The price will include an open bar, meals, taxes, activities, WiFi, and gratuities. The cruise will take place from April 8 to April 23, 2023.

Betty White Previously Revealed What ‘Golden Girls’ Role Was Written For Her

During a 2004 interview with Wild About Movies, Betty White spoke about what “Golden Girls” role was actually written for her – and it wasn’t Rose.

“They wrote the pilot with me as Blanche,” White recalled. “But Jay Sandrich, who directed me in many episodes on ‘MTM’ and was directing the pilot for ‘The Golden Girls’ piped in before we shot the pilot that if Iw as going to play another man-hungry neighborhood you-know-what, the audience was going to equate it with Sue Ann and just a continuation of her role.”

White then said that Sandrich had the idea to have Rue McClanahan, who was going to play Rose, play Blanche instead. “Rue had just come off ‘Mama’s Family,’ where she played a quiet and rather mousey sister. So it was a perfect switch, in hindsight, but I was a little scared. I knew Blanche. That would have been easy.”

White then admitted that she didn’t exactly know how to play dumb. She also said that she received the best advice from Sandrich. “He said, ‘Rose takes every word for its literal meaning. She knows no sarcasm, no nothing. If somebody said Rose could eat a horse, she’d call the SPCA.’”

In regards to how McClanahan handled the role as Blanche, White added, “She took Blanche out into orbit where I would have never dared to go. So I just think it worked out beautifully. If I had half the sex life Blanche had I would have been dead from exhaustion.”