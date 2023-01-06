‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Concedes California Mayor Race

The mayoral election bid of Happy Days star Anson Williams has come to an end as he lost it in Ojai, Calif. He happened to lose it by just 42 votes. That’s according to a recount held by Ventura County (Calif.) elections officials.

Williams informed The Wrap on Wednesday that he was conceding the race. Ojai is located 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Williams did say that he would keep on fighting for those issues important to him.

Mayor Betsy Stix, the incumbent, picked up 1,823 votes to 1,781 votes for Williams in the recount. That’s the same amount that the Ventura County Clerk’s office released after the election was held.

Anson Williams Of ‘Happy Days’ Says He’ll Be Attending Ojai City Council Meetings

“You will be seeing me and my team at upcoming city council meetings working to finally make real progress on affordable housing, climate initiatives, fire safety, and sustainable tourism despite threats and destructive lawsuits against our city from special interest groups,” Williams said.

Wiliams adds, “I have a responsibility to represent the views of the hundreds of citizens who voted for me as well as all citizens who are in favor of a more balanced, united community.”

Williams, 72, played Potsie on Happy Days in the 1970s and 1980s. He said that he decided to run because he felt the politics of divisiveness and conflict were tearing the town apart. He said he had hoped to “back the spirit of Ojai and protect the community we love.”

Williams Talked About The ‘Division’ Within The Community Of Ojai

“All of the wonderful Ojaians who took their time to cast a vote in this election. Let’s sustain and thrive together,” he said. Tony Otto, who helped Anson Williams with his campaign, filed for the recount back on Dec. 8. Otto told the outlet at the time: “It’s just so close. We want a recount for good measure. We also want to observe it, to make sure there are no anomalies.”

Meanwhile, back in August 2022, Wiliams talked about how “division” in the city played a role in his running for the job. “Not only are things not being done or completed, but there’s a division in the community that won’t continue under my leadership,” Williams told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. He also fielded a question about having Hollywood friends like Ron Howard or Henry Winkler help him out in his campaign. Willams appeared to be reticent in getting them involved in this race. Williams said that he’s had “deep, deep friendships” with them for over 40 years. He said that they would help if asked.