‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Says Anson Williams Has His Vote After Announcing Mayoral Run

Some friendships, like the one between classic TV and “Happy Days” stars Henry Winkler and Anson Williams, truly last the test of time.

The two clearly became close on the set of “Happy Days” back in the 1970s and 1980s. Even now, almost 50 years later, Winkler and Williams still keep up with one another on social media. Exhibit A is a recent post from Winkler announcing his endorsement of William’s mayoral run in Ojai, California.

The news broke earlier today from George Pennacchio of ABC News. “MAYOR WILLIAMS? Actor and singer @Ansonw4real of ‘Happy Days’ fame has announced he is running for mayor of Ojai, California,” Pennacchio wrote earlier.

Winkler then quote tweeted the message and wrote, “You have my vote.” Even though Winkler likely doesn’t even live in Ojai and therefore can’t vote, it’s the thought that counts.

Fellow “Happy Days” fans seemed to agree, as they voiced their support in the comment section. “Potsie for Mayor!” several people wrote. “OMG VOTE for Potsie!” another person said. “Congratulations Anson! We always loved you!” someone else commented.

Even The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman took the time to comment, “Anson you will make an amazing mayor – so glad you are running!!”

You have my vote https://t.co/mU27HPLa2I — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Talks Working on New Show, ‘Barry’

While Henry Winkler is well-known for his role as “The Fonz” on “Happy Days,” he might have an even more iconic role now. Winkler stars as Gene Cousineau, an acting teacher, on the HBO original series “Barry,” co-starring Bill Hader.

Winkler’s role earned him his first Emmy win in 2018, as well as a nomination in 2019. The third season just dropped recently, so we’ll have to wait and see if Winkler’s luck continues to hold for this year’s Emmy Awards.

But earlier this week, the “Happy Days” star sat down with Fox News to talk about his new work. The interview started off with Winkler explaining why his work on “Barry” might actually be the best thing he’s done with his career.

“First of all, it is amazingly original. It is amazingly written,” Winkler revealed. “There is an expression, ‘If it ain’t on the page, it ain’t on the stage.’ These two men, Alec [Berg] and Bill [Hader], along with their writing friends, are just incredible. Every time you read [the script], you are surprised.”

Berg and Hader created and directed the series. Hader also stars in it, of course, as the titular Barry. When asked about what it was like working with Hader, though, Winkler said, “Now you also have to include Alec Berg because these two guys are very different. They are the crème de la crème in their genre.”

He added, “But Bill Hader is absolutely the definition of the word brilliant. He is a cinephile. He is passionate. He is generous. He is strict. He is an improviser. If something doesn’t seem right at that second, he will fix it on the spot.”

You can watch Winkler and Hader in “Barry” now on HBO.