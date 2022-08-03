‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Calls Anson Williams the ‘Perfect Candidate’ for Mayor of California Hometown

Henry Winkler recently spoke about Happy Days co-star Anson Williams, who is running for Mayor of Ojai, California. Williams played Warren “Potsie” Weber on the show.

Winkler took to Twitter to reveal his official endorsement of the actor. Ojai is located in Ventura County, California.

HOME | Anson Williams for Mayor of Ojai. Yes he is the perfect candidate https://t.co/F8fbYinv0H — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 2, 2022

Anson Williams and Henry Winkler remained friends long after their Happy Days time ended. Williams went on to become a seasoned television director, directing episodes of shows like Melrose Place, Star Trek: Voyager, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Williams remained on the show through its entire run, unlike co-stars Ron Howard and Don Most.

Ojai is a beautiful town in California. The town is home to around 8,000 people per the last census. However, the town is known for its trendy boutiques, restaurants, farmer’s market, hiking and outdoors opportunities, among other things. The town encourages small business development and prides itself on being a unique entity. The town lies northwest of Los Angeles and east of Santa Barbara.

Bill Hader’s Hilarious Henry Winkler Story

Recently, Barry co-star Bill Hader visited The Rich Eisen Show. Eisen asked Hader to reveal if Henry Winkler had told him any good stories. Hader recalled one concerning Happy Days.

“Well, I will say for Happy Days, the thing that was wild was we were shooting the ending of season two where he sits up in bed and realizes, you know, Barry [from the show Barry] had killed Janice Moss’ girlfriend. And we’re shooting that scene which is the last shot of the whole season, and we’re trying to make it work, and that was when he chose the moment because we were on Stage 19 at Paramount and he said ‘you know this is where we did Happy Days.’ And the whole place just went dead silent. And I said ‘say that again?’ and he said ‘this is where we did Happy Days.’ And immediately what do you think the first thing everybody said was?”

Eisen guessed, and Hader continued. “‘Where was it exactly?’ He goes ‘oh, I’ll show you,’ and we took a 45 minute break where everybody just walked around and he walked us and just painted the picture of what the Happy Days set was. And he goes ‘I would stand here and then I would move and then there’s the audience and everything’ and we just were like… ‘wow,’ because to me he was television. It was like Mickey Mouse and the Fonz.”

Clearly, Henry Winkler is just as lively as his iconic character. And it’s clear he’s as sweet as they come in Hollywood.