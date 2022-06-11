‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Declares He Doesn’t Have a Favorite Character of His

Although he’s well known for his role as The Fonz in the hit classic TV sitcom “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler admits he doesn’t have an all-time favorite role.

While speaking to ABC News’ Linsey Davis, Henry Winkler reflected on his acting career over the decades. When asked what is his favorite character to play he said, “Don’t have one. Love them all. That I’m living my dream. I’m a very verbal fellow. I don’t have the words to tell you how happy I am.”

Henry Winkler further reveals that he has reinvented himself many times and describes his HBO series “Barry” as the highlight of his career. He also discusses winning an Emmy for the first time and how he wrote his speech 43 years ago. “The part that I wrote was [to my kids], ‘You can go to sleep now, kids.’ They are now 37, 40, and 49. But I did write, you can go to sleep, kids. Daddy won.”

When asked about having acting coaches, Henry Winkler shared that his “Barry” character is a combination of what is written, of his imagination, and bits of his teachers.

Henry Winkler Talks ‘Barry’ Production Being Shut Down Due to the Pandemic

In April 2022, Henry Winkler spoke to Variety about the “Barry” production being shut down over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, it really hung there for a long while,” Henry Winkler recalled. “That moment, in the bed, when I sit up and realize it’s Barry Berkman, was shot on Stage 19 on the Paramount lot, where I spent nine years shooting “Happy Days.” So it was just like, “What a circle!” That I should be doing a character at 27 on Stage 19, and now a character at 75 on Stage 19.”

When asked if Barry deserves to be forgiven of the things he has done over the past few seasons, Henry Winkler says forgiveness is the “umbrella” for the entire new season of the show. “I can’t answer that question. I don’t know how Barry gets away with it. In the first season, he shoots his best friend from the Marines in the head in the car. In the very next episode, he kills the Chechens and saves Fuches, and you are cheering in your room, going ‘Oh my god!’ Because remember, I’m not in those scenes. I never see what is happening until I watch the show.”

Henry Winkler then shared that his jaw actually fell to the floor as he watched Barry’s decisions unfold. “And then in the next moment, I’m on my feet out of my chair cheering. I don’t know how Bill Hader and Alec Berg do this. It is mind-boggling that somehow you always forgive Barry.”