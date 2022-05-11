‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Releasing Memoir in 2024

Along with his busy acting career schedule, “Happy Days” icon Henry Winkler is planning to release his new memoir in 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Celadon Books has made a deal with Winkler to tell his life story in a new memoir. Winkler also issued a statement about the news. “I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!”

The media outlet further reveals that along with the upcoming memoir, Winkler has worked on other books. They are “I’ve Never Met An Idiot on the River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing” and the children’s series “Here’s Hank and Alien Superstar.”

Winkler began his acting career 50 years ago. While he is known for his role as The Fonz in “Happy Days,” Winkler has also appeared in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Practice,” “Arrested Development,” and “Barry.”

Henry Winkler Revealed How Much He Was Making At the Start of His Acting Career

During a recent interview with Esquire, Henry Winkler spoke about how much he was making at the start of his acting career.

“The beginning of my career with the Yale School of Drama, Repertory Theater. I made $127 a week,” Winkler explained. The actor then said when he came out to California, all he had was $1,000. “I thought, ‘How do you start? How do you do this? How is this ever going to work”’ And here it is, this is the one thing that I’ve learned: your tenacity and your glass half full, and you stay with the positive thought.”

While speaking about his “Barry” character, Gene, Winkler spoke about last season’s cliffhanger. “I don’t know that he ever loved as deeply as he did in his love for Janice, and then to taste that for one of the first times in his life, without screwing people over, without screwing Janice over, and then to lose it that quickly? I would imagine that broke him in half as a human being.”

Winkler then spoke about his character’s anger, resentment, and revenge during “Barry’s” third season. “I don’t know—and this is not a hyperbole—I don’t know that I have ever done anything this intense in my entire career since June 30th, 1970.”

Winkler went on to share more details about how the “Barry” role pushes him and what drew him to it. “First of all, writing is the beginning and the end. If it’s not on the page, it is not on the stage, and you can’t twist yourself into a pretzel, but if it’s not there, to begin with, then look.”