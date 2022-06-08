‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Captures ‘Dramatic’ Moment With TODAY Hosts

On Tuesday (June 7th), classic TV icon Henry Winkler took to his Twitter account to share a snapshot of him making an appearance on “TODAY.”

“We had a very dramatic time this morning,” Henry Winkler declared in the post. During his interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Winkler shared more details about his hit series “Barry” and its third season. The “Happy Days” legend also chats about the success of his TikTok account and earning his first Emmy.

“Barry” notably follows a hit man from the Midwest who moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene. Henry Winkler (who plays Gene Cousineau) stars alongside Bill Hader (who is Barry Berkman), Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan. The show first premiered on HBO in March 2018 and now has three seasons and 23 episodes. Its third season began to air on April 24, 2022. Last month, the show was renewed for an eight-episode fourth season.

Henry Winkler Talks Getting Back into the Production of ‘Barry’ Following COVID-19 Hiatus

During a recent interview with Esquire, Henry Winkler chatted about making a return to the “Barry” set after the COVID-19 put the production into hiatus. “It was life affirming. It was so much fun to do, to be at work again—to be with these people again. This year, my main adversary in the cat and the mouse of Season Three is Bill [Hader]. Now, I have seen the other actors in scenes in Season One and Two, but in this, we were all separated. They are my friends. We had a brunch here in my backyard at the beginning of production, so I got to see a lot of people, and that was the last time.”

When asked what drew him to the “Barry” role, Henry Winkler explained, “First of all, writing is the beginning and the end. If it’s not on the page, it is not on the stage, and you can twist yourself into a pretzel, but if it’s not there to begin with, then look: we had Bill and we had Alex Burke, the great writers that they are, plus the writers that they surrounded themselves with. I love my job. I love piecing the puzzle together. I’m having the most wonderful time. That’s what drew me.”

Henry Winkler Reveals How He Brings His Personal Career Experiences to His ‘Barry’ Character

Henry Winkler further discussed what he’s drawn from his personal career to bring into the “Barry” character. “When I came out to California, I came with $1000 and so much fear packed into my suitcase. I thought, “How do you start? How do you do this? How is this ever going to work?” And here it is, this is the one thing that I’ve learned: your tenacity and your glass half full, and you stay with the positive thought. When a negative comes into your mind, you just move it out and replace it with a positive.”

Henry Winkler went on to add that the one thing that he replaces negativity with is chocolate Bundt cake.