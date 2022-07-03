happy-days-icon-henry-winkler-captures-incredible-pic-of-bald-eagles-in-awesome-july-4th-post

Happy Days superstar Henry Winkler posted a patriotic photo so perfect for the holiday weekend. So before you watch your firework shows or eat your hot dog, check out this snapshot.

“Happy 4th of July everyone!!” proclaimed Winkler, the king of classic TV. And the photo shows not one, but two bald eagles perched happily in a tree, enjoying the summer warmth. They give us that noble, George Washington crossing the Delaware vibe.

Happy 4th of July everyone !! pic.twitter.com/U9oEMZrufv — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 2, 2022

We’re not sure where Winkler was when he snapped the photo. But we come with some bald eagle facts that you can toss out with your friends as you toast the United States for its 246th birthday. While the Happy Days star gave you the photos, we’re going to give you some eagles deets. Like, did you know:

Bald eagles live in every state but one. You probably can guess the one state that has no eagles. It’s Hawaii. But you also can find the eagles in Canada and northern Mexico, and they do hang out in big numbers in Alaska. Those are the Haliaeetus leucocephalus alascensis, otherwise known as the Northern species.

Alaska is by far the eagle’s top choice to live. There are 30,000 of them there. Minnesota is another top spot.

In the spring of 2021, U.S. Fish and Wildlife released an exhaustive report on the Bald Eagle. The species was nearing extinction in the early 1960s, with only 417 nesting pairs living in the lower 48 of the United States. But now, those numbers have swelled to more than 317,000 Bald Eagles hanging out in the lower 48. The number has quadrupled in the last decade. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland called the news “truly a historic conservation success story.”

You can find Bald Eagles hanging out in old trees near a lake or river. They prefer these spots because they feast on fish. The eagles are a gorgeous sight. They’re massive, with some boasting a wing span of up to eight feet. And here’s another cool factoid. The female eagles are 25 percent larger than the males. The eagles are loyal to each other. They’ll only choose another mate if their partner dies or disappears.

And finally, the Bald Eagle and the United States went relationship official on June 20, 1782. That’s when the Continental Congress approved an official seal that featured an eagle.

The Happy Days cast is seen here in November, 2019. Winkler always will be known as the Fonz. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Now, let’s circle back to Winkler, who we’ve all loved since Happy Days gave us the Fonz back in January, 1974. Winkler now is delighting us with his performance in Barry. That’s the HBO dark comedy that finished its third season last month. Winkler portrays acting coach Gene Cousineau. Back in 2018, Winkler won his first-ever Emmy. And coincidentally, he used the same thank-you speech that he’d written the first time he received a nomination for Happy Days.