‘Happy Days’: Ralph Malph Once Drove a Hot Rod Used in ‘Green Acres’

Although it’s not uncommon for different TV show sets to share props, it’s been revealed that Don Most’s “Happy Days” character Ralph Malph apparently enjoyed taking a spin in one of the hot rods used on the other classic TV series “Green Acres.”

According to MeTV, the “Happy Days” character took a drive in the “Green Acres” Ford Model A Roadster Pickup. The website notably states that a few years after a teenager drove it around “Green Acres” Hooverville, Ralph Malph drove it to Arnold’s Drive-In.

“Green Acres” notably ran from September 1965 to April 1971. The show followed a New York City attorney and his wife as they attempt to live as “genteel farmers” in the community of Hooterville. The show has six seasons and starred Tom Lester, Eva Gabor, Eddie Albert, Pat Buttram, and Alvy Moore.

Nearly three years after “Green Acres” went off the air, “Happy Days” premiered. The sitcom was about the Cunningham family as they live through the 1950s with the guidance of the legendary greaser, the Fonz. Starring with Don Most in the series were Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, and Erin Moran.

Don Most Opens Up About His Friendship With ‘Happy Days’ Co-Star Erin Moran

During a December 2020 interview with Fox News, Don Most opened up about the friendship he had with his “Happy Days” co-star, Erin Moran. The actress notably passed away in 2017 at 56-years-old. “She had this incredible light in her, even at such a young age. She had this vibrancy that illuminated within her and such a sweetness. And she was such a talent on set. Somehow she combined all of that together.”

Most then stated that he saw his “Happy Days” co-star about a year before she passed away. “I remember those conversations about our time working together very well. You still felt that light in her. She hadn’t been diagnosed yet with anything. I found out about six months later that she was sick. But I truly didn’t get a sense that it was that far gone.”

When asked about the relationship he has with the other “Happy Days” cast members, Most declared, “We’ve always been like a family. Sure not during the first couple of days of shooting. It did take a little bit of time to develop that kind of relationship, but it developed rather quickly. We became incredibly close and experienced so many things together as a family off-camera, as well as while filming.”

In regards to still being recognized for his “Happy Days” character, Most stated that the recognition is completely manageable. “I don’t have a problem with that whatsoever. The only problem I experienced, early on, was that I wanted people to be open to me as an actor, not just like that one character. And that was a difficult thing to do after the show.”