‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Shares Photo of Wife Cheryl Giving Their Pooch Some Love

Ron Howard’s wife Cheryl isn’t letting anything stop her from showing some love to her dog, Puddin.

The giant Great Pyrenees is the Howard family’s pride and joy. And he makes the Oscar-winning director’s Instagram feed often. In fact, today, Howard posted a new photo of Puddin spending time with Cheryl.

But at first glance, something seems amiss. Instead of cuddling with the pooch, Cherly is keeping her distance and petting her four-legged friend while wearing rubber dishwashing gloves. And it’s for good reason.

“Cheryl is allergic to dog and cat hair,” Howard captioned next to the photo. “So she dons the gloves to give good ol’ Puddin a little much deserved attention.”

Ron Howard has been a dog lover for decades. And aside from highlighting Puddin’s life, he also paid many tributes to his other family dog, Cooper, who sadly passed away in April of 2021.

Ron Howard’s ‘Happy Days’ Boss Was Terrified of Dogs

However, Howard’s Happy Days boss Garry Marshall was terrified of dogs. And that fear haunted him on the set of his classic TV series and inside his own home.

On the show, Fonzie had a dog named Spunky who starred in two of the show’s episodes. And in reality, Spunky was Marshall’s family pet whose real name was Cindy—named after actor Cindy Williams, who gifted him the dog.

Williams was one of Marshall’s stars. She played Shirley Feeney in the Happy Days spinoff, Laverne and Shirley. While working on the show, she was searching for a home for the dog. And eventually, Marshall caved and let it live with him.

But the situation was particularly odd because Marshall wrote in his 2012 personal memoir, My Happy Days in Hollywood, that he acted in a movie about dogs back in the 1950s. And one of his furry castmates bit him, which gave him a bad impression that lasted throughout his entire life.

Marshall ended up taking Cindy in because Williams was a close friend, and he felt compelled to help her find her dog a home she felt comfortable with. The dog was a highly-trained Fox Terrier who not only handed the Fonze high fives on screen but also appeared in other projects such as the Bad News Bears movies.

Cindy did manage to help give Marshall some much-needed faith in dogs. But unfortunately, he never could completely drop that deep pang of fear that she or another pooch would attack.