‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Shares Photo with Wife From London ‘Walkabout’

Earlier today, “Happy Days” and classic TV star Ron Howard took to Twitter to share a sweet snapshot of him and his wife, Cheryl, as they walked about London.

The couple is in the UK to promote the release of Ron Howard’s latest film. “Thirteen Lives” showcases the harrowing events of the Tham Luang Cave rescue in 2018. A group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of flooding, underground caves for two weeks as authorities desperately attempt to extract them from the cave system. Luckily, all 12 boys and their soccer coach live through the experience.

Howard’s film documents the rescue and stars Hollywood legends such as Joel Edgerton, Colin Farrell, and Viggo Mortensen. It premieres on Amazon Prime on August 5, but select viewers in the UK watched a prescreening of it earlier this week.

Which means Cheryl and Ron Howard are spending quite a bit of time together in hot, muggy London. As Howard said in his caption, “Beautiful morning walkabout #London before the crushing heat arrived. Here promoting #ThirteenLives.”

That “crushing heat” is some of the worst warm weather the country has ever seen. Per CNN, the UK continues to set new heat records every day. Most recently, temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) before noon. Most people in the UK are unprepared for that level of extreme heat, and several households don’t even have air conditioning units.

So, it’s safe to say that Cheryl and Ron Howard are likely eager to escape the heat and return to the US soon. Although, temperatures aren’t much better here, easily spiking into the 90s and 100s across the nation.

Ron Howard Opens Up About His New Film, ‘Thirteen Lives’

Ron Howard’s newest film, “Thirteen Lives,” hits Amazon Prime on August 5. Before that, select theaters will also feature the film starting on July 29.

The rescue mission occurred four years ago this July, and at the time, Howard remembers following the event closely.

“I was working when it happened, and so I was aware and relieved by the outcome,” Howard told Deadline earlier. “My wife Cheryl was into it in a much more detailed way.”

But after receiving the script for “Thirteen Lives,” Howard appreciated the high stakes of the rescue mission much more intimately.

“When she and I read the script, neither of us had any idea the sort of risks that were taken and the lengths they went to, to achieve this incredible rescue,” Howard explained. “It’s a tremendous tribute to cooperation, international effort, and forward momentum. This was a victory for the Thai people and the Thai government, and as a result, they’re very, very proud of it.”

Howard continued, “They should be. They never took their foot off the gas and did everything they could, as a culture, as a government, physically, emotionally, and spiritually to make this rescue happen. But they also had the intelligence and the sense of integrity to simultaneously look around and say, ‘Does anyone else have other ideas? Can anyone else contribute?’”

Howard even compared it to the circumstances around one of his other greatest films, “Apollo 13.”

“It was a little bit like NASA back in the Apollo era, where the best idea won,” Howard shared. “And it wasn’t about three months from now. It was about, what works now, and let’s not hesitate. Let’s not blink, and it took a lot of courage on all fronts.”

Tune in to “Thirteen Lives” on Amazon Prime on August 5.