‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Takes Grandsons To Acadia National Park: PHOTO

Along with his roles as an award-winning actor and director, Happy Days star Ron Howard is also a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. When he isn’t working on a new project, he’s spending time with his wife, four children, and five grandchildren.

In celebration of their 47th anniversary, Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl took a trip to Maine, where they visited Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park. And it appears as though they brought the grandchildren with them, as Ron Howard posted an image of his grandson enjoying the breathtaking park on Instagram.

“I caught this moment where one of our grandsons was communing with this amazing and powerful environment We looked around for him and he was just out there. Beautiful,” Howard wrote in the caption.

Ron Howard’s Daughter Calls the ‘Happy Days’ Star the ‘Sweetest Granddad’

As devoted as Ron Howard is to his family, they share an equal amount of affection toward him. In an interview with People, Bryce Dallas Howard couldn’t say enough about her father, gushing about his role as grandfather to her children. According to Bryce, her children “worship” their grandparents and can’t get enough of their quality time with Ron and Cheryl.

Unsurprisingly, they also inherited quite a few of their grandfather’s traits. Theo seems to have inherited [my dad’s] complexly imaginative and artistic mind,” Bryce explained. “And Beatrice is gregarious and a natural leader (at 3 years old!), just like him.”

A few years ago, on Christmas, Bryce experienced a particularly touching scene. “I walked in on him showing Theo episodes of The Andy Griffith Show on YouTube, saying, ‘This was me when I was your age,'” Bryce recalled. “Oh, my goodness, my heart could barely take it.”

“He’s the sweetest granddad,” she continued. “And I love that both of my children have a unique and special relationship with him. I have my own precious memories of myself as a child with him, and to see my children playing with him and doing things with my dad that I did as a kid makes me so happy!”

Bryce Dallas Howard Dreams of Working With Her Father

Ron Howard is such a hero to his daughter that she can think of no greater career achievement than to work with him someday. “My greatest dream is to work with my dad someday as an actress,” she adds. “I don’t know how many roles I can ask my dad to play in my life. But so far, father, best friend, role model, mentor, and grandfather to my children are working out quite well.”

Though the day in which Bryce acts in a film directed by her father has yet to come, she did pay homage to Ron Howard in an episode of The Mandalorian. One scene is intentionally similar to one in Apollo 13, which the Happy Days star directed.

“I was really proud of that,” Ron told NME after watching the episode. “Then it showed up on the internet. And she said, ‘Dad it was very intentional if you don’t mind’. I was as proud as I could possibly be. Great episode, too.”