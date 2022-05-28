‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Had a Touching Reaction to Daughter’s Work in Show Business

Though many know Ron Howard for his role as Richie Cunningham on the classic TV series Happy Days, his Hollywood career stretches all the way back to the late 50s and early 60s, when he was a child star on The Twilight Zone and The Andy Griffith Show.

Even as a child on the set of Andy Griffith, however, Ron Howard knew that his place wasn’t in front of the camera but behind it. And since his directorial debut in 1977, Howard has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s premier directors.

Despite his success on both sides of the camera, Ron Howard never envisioned a Hollywood life for his children. So much so, in fact, that he raised them far away from the glamour of Los Angeles. His daughter’s passion for film couldn’t be denied, however, and by the time Bryce Dallas Howard was in college, she already had multiple cameo appearances under her belt.

Bryce Dallas Howard now has children of her own and a thriving career in Hollywood. The award-winning actress not only has a wealth of experience in front of the camera but followed in her father’s footsteps and took up directing as well.

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Praises His Daughter’s Ambition in Hollywood

Bryce Dallas Howard’s largest directorial roles are Star Wars productions, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. And though the Happy Days star initially hoped his children would find careers outside of Hollywood, Ron Howard couldn’t be prouder of his daughter.

“I was happy for her. Clearly, it worked,” Ron Howard said of his daughter’s success during a Light & Magic press conference. “Her bosses were happy with her. I got a little wink and a nod from Jon Favreau in a text, ‘Hey, she did great,’ which made me feel good.”

Working on Star Wars was no doubt a big achievement for Bryce Dallas Howard. However, Ron Howard reminded interviewers that it’s far from her directorial debut. “She’s been directing for a while,” he explained. “When she was an acting major at NYU, she was already directing plays as well.”

“So I’ve known it was something she really wanted to do,” Howard continued. “I gotta say, she never surprises me when she succeeds. I felt comfortable with her getting into the business. At a certain point, she was in high school and I could see her ambition for it was for the work, was for the process. She loves what’s happening.”

According to Ron Howard, the Star Wars series are a perfect fit for his daughter. “She also loves the fact that [The Mandalorian] is a show that has ideas, but it really is trying to connect with the audience,” Howard said. “There’s a very clear-cut respect for that audience. And that gives her something to aim for that she likes.”