‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio’s Wife Posts Brain Scan Photo, Met With Huge Support

Scott Baio took to his official Twitter to show support for his wife, Renee Sloan, as she gets an MRI for annual brain tumor scans. In the 1980s, Baio was a star in classic TV staples like Happy Days and Charles in Charge. However, in the 21st century, he has settled into being a family man. The Diagnosis: Murder star retweeted a post by his wife. It was an image of her in an MRI machine which she captioned, “Anual brain tumor scans! stay healthy!”

Scott Baio’s caption of the retweet simply read, “My bride.” Fans were quick to show their support. The tweet garnered thousands of likes and many replies of well wishes and prayers. Of course, there’s always an armchair expert weighing in. “The radiation from the scan is going to cause cancer! What foolish behavior!”, one ignorant Twitter user commented. Baio took the time to respond with facts.

Scott Baio has stood by his wife during a host of health setbacks

Late in 2020, Scott Baio revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. “Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee has a meningioma brain tumor,” Baio wrote on Facebook, reported People. “Although 90 percent of these types of tumors are benign they can cause serious problems depending on the size of the tumor and the location. We are waiting to learn the exact location to see if it’s operable.”

“During this time we ask for your prayers and support,” Scott Baio continued. “My wife is my rock. She refuses to even shed one tear, nor will she question God’s will.” Baio notes a passion for educating the public about the early prevention of cancer. “[We] will get through this and along the way maybe help educate others to get checked out (MRI with contrast) as 6,500 people each year, mostly women get these tumors.”

The couple champion MRI with contrast tests

Renee Sloan echoed Baio’s sentiments. “I only wish my health issues to be open to the public in the hope that I can educate others,” Renee told People in 2020. “I want to bring awareness to this. I’ve been suffering from migraines and cluster headaches for almost two years,” she said. She said she was told because she was over 40 and premenopausal, her hormones had changed. “Unfortunately, a lot of women are given this explanation and they need to get checked out – an MRI did not pick up the tumor, but an MRI with contrast spotted it.”

She added, “God does not challenge weak people – he has laid this upon me and I’m not going to question it. If I can save one person along the way, I’m okay.”