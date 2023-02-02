‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Speaks on Decades Long Friendship with the Late Cindy Williams

Happy Days star Anson Williams shared warm memories of his late former co-star Cindy Williams during a recent interview.

Anson, who played Warren “Potsie” Weber on Happy Days, met Cindy when she made a cameo as Shirley Feeney on his classic TV series. That cameo spun off into the equally famous series, Laverne and Shirley.

During a talk with Fox News Digital, Anson Williams remembered the day he found out that his long-time friend had died.

“I’ve never felt like that,” he said. “It was so sudden.”

“People ask me what memory came to mind. I said, ‘Everything.’ I said, ‘Just everything,’” he continued. “Hundreds of moments. And I just started crying. I just started bawling. And at the same time, I couldn’t process it. It’s like not being able to breathe. And it took me a good 10 minutes just to settle down.”

Anson called Ralph Malph actor Don Most the moment he heard the news and the two consoled each other. The Golden Globe winner said that Most broke immediately began “bawling” as the two remembered their time with Cindy.

“We were so close,” he added. “You have to understand, we’ve been friends for over 45 years and gone through so many highs together, so many experiences, much more than your average friend.”

Anson Williams Remembered the First Time he Met Cindy Williams: ‘She Just Had This Spark’

The tragedy made Anson Williams and Don Most realize how short and precious life is. So they told each how much they love the other and promised not to “waste” their “time here.”

“We’ve got to keep going. We got to keep doing. Cindy would want that,'” he recalled saying.

The 73-year-old detailed meeting Cindy back in the 1970s. At the time, she was already a celebrity. Before taking the iconic role of Shirley, she had major roles in blockbusters such as Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation and George Lucas’ American Graffiti.

Anson, on the other hand, was only getting started in Hollywood. So he “was incredibly nervous” to work with her. Cindy didn’t take her star status for granted, however. According to Anson, she did everything she could to ease his mind. And the two instantly formed a bond that lasted the rest of their lives.

“She comes on the set and we’re rehearsing and she just had this spark, this light. And Cindy truly in life was a giver, not a taker,” he shared.

Cindy Williams knew that Anson was intimidated. So, she broke the ice by offering him a cup of coffee. He was struck by the way she took the time to understand exactly how he liked to drink his and even more surprised when she came “back with the perfect cup.”

“That was the beginning of a relationship,” he remembered. “And Cindy Williams never changed. She was such a giver. The only thing larger than her talent was her heart. And that’s not a cliche.”

Cindy passed on January 25 following a battle with a brief illness. She was 75 years old.