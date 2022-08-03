‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Speaks Out About Whether He’d Appear in a Reboot

Could we soon see a “Happy Days” reboot with the original cast? According to Anson Williams, who played Potsie Weber in the classic TV sitcom, anything is possible.

While it’s been decades since Williams found himself in front of the camera, the star has never forgotten his “Happy Days” family. Since shooting wrapped, he’s maintained a close relationship with his TV family, including Henry Winkler and Ron Howard.

Now, fans wonder if he would ever perform in a “Happy Days” reboot.

Although Williams is busy with his life off the camera, he has not entirely ruled out the idea of a potential “Happy Days” reunion in the future.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Williams admitted in an interview. “Let’s put it this way – anything is possible. Any way we can be together, whether it’s reuniting for a baseball game or a new television show would just be a phenomenal gift.”

He continued: “Who would have thought that this lower-middle-class kid would end up being on the number one show in the world? And not only that, but you end up with four decades of friendship? It’s been such a pleasure to be with such talented, successful people with even bigger hearts that truly care consistently.”

Anson Williams speaks fondly of late ‘Happy Days’ creator

Williams also commended “the magic” of “Happy Days” creator Garry Marshall, who passed away at 81 in 2016.

“He was the one who inspired me to be a leader,” Williams reflected. “He cared about us so deeply, he used Paramount Studios as a college for us.

Williams continued: “He would tell us, ‘You guys are young and famous but don’t get in the way of yourselves. If there’s something you want to do, do it. Fame, it’s not who you are. Take advantage here. You want to know about writing? I’ll take you to the writer’s room. Want to direct? I’ll open up a slot for you. Want to produce? I’ll let you observe the producers – whatever you want. But use your time wisely. Don’t come to me saying you don’t like your dressing room.'”

In addition, Williams is not the only alumnus of the classic sitcom who would consider starring in a reboot.

Last year, Ron Howard’s brother Clint asked him about a “Happy Days” reunion. Howard, who played little Richie Cunningham, suggested who he would want to play Cunningham.

“There’s this kid, his career is really taking off so who knows, but let’s just say I think Jack Dylan Grazer would be great,” the famed director revealed “That is Brian Grazer – my partner at Imagine Entertainment – his nephew. But nepotism aside, I think he’d be great. He’d be a cooler, hipper Richie Cunningham. If he’s willing to take the job.”