‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Confesses Being a Grandpa ‘Makes Him Cry’

As an actor with more than 40 years of experience in front of the camera, Happy Days star Henry Winkler has had a variety of titles over the years. The Fonz, Dr. Lu Saperstein, Sy Mittleman, Barry Zuckerman, and Gene Cousineau are just a few of the names associated with the beloved actor. Of all the names the classic TV legend has ever carried, however, the one he holds most dear is “Papa.”

In a recent Kelly Clarkson Show segment, Winkler gushed about his grandchildren, of which he has quite a few. “We have six [grandkids],” he explained. “And the newest is five months old, Francis Joan. And her mother and father are bringing her tonight in order to have a vacation at our house.”

The doting grandfather then told a heartwarming story about the last time Francis Joan came to visit. “Oh my god,” he exclaimed. “The last time that she was at our house, I fed her mushed banana with a spoon. It is in my heart. I’m telling you, it makes me cry when I think about it.”

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Tells Hilarious Story About Joining TikTok

On the topic of Henry Winkler‘s grandchildren, Kelly Clarkson couldn’t resist bringing up his newly found TikTok fame. Though the Happy Days star has only eight videos on his account thus far, he’s already amassed an astounding 1.3 million followers and 5.6 million likes.

And, of course, it’s all because of his grandchildren, who “shamed” him into joining the newest craze in social media. “Well, [it’s] because of my granddaughters. My older granddaughters,” he said, clarifying that his 5-month-old granddaughter did, in fact, not convince him to join the popular social media app. “Twelve and nine, India and Lulu.”

They then showed one of his newest additions, in which the 76-year-old actor dances with three of his grandchildren. “You are the best grandpa!” Kelly Clarkson declared with joy at the clip. “I love it!”

Through the majority of the video, Henry Winkler simply jumps and waves his arms. Toward the end of the clip, however, you can clearly see the actor twerking in the background. “If I get the chance, I will twerk,” Winkler explained to shouts of laughter from the host and audience.

“The girls said, Papa, you have to be on TikTok. And then they picked the music, they’re both dancers, truly gifted dancers. They pick what we’re going to do, and then, boom, we do it… India is the choreographer.”

Though Henry Winkler never intended to join the social media app, he can’t deny it’s been a smashing success. “I never thought I would,” he said. “But when you are shamed into it, you have to do it. And let me just tell you, 13 million views!”