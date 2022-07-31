‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reveals One of His Favorite Movies to Make, And It’s a Classic

Henry Winkler has appeared in movies and TV shows throughout his career and, yep, we all know about Happy Days. On Saturday, though, he happened to share a tweet from another Twitter account. This one looks back on old-school shows from the 1980s. And it happens to be the anniversary of one of Winkler’s movies, too. Which one? Night Shift. The movie did star Winkler along with Shelley Long and Michael Keaton.

According to this tweet, it was the film debut for Keaton. He would go on to appear in other films like Beetlejuice and Batman. Yet our focus is on Winkler, who shared this information and called Night Shift one of his favorite movies to make. Good thing since it was directed by his good friend and former costar, Ron Howard.

This was one of my favs to make https://t.co/KssU0Cpjq8 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 30, 2022

Henry Winkler Played Chuck Lumley In ‘Night Shift’

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Night Shift is this: “A mild-mannered morgue attendant is assigned to the night shift, and his new coworker, along with his prostitute neighbor, convince him of running a prostitution ring out of the morgue.” Winkler played Chuck Lumley in the film while Keaton was Bill Blazejowski. Other cast members besides the three we’ve mentioned included Gina Hecht, Pat Corley, and Nita Talbot. Heck, even Ron found a spot for his brother Clint Howard in the cast, too. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer was in the cast, too, as Pig. But he would, of course, gain greater fame as Munch in the Law & Order franchise.

If you follow Winkler on Twitter, then you know that he loves sharing moments from his own life, too. He shared numerous pictures of him catching fish during a summer vacation trip to Idaho. Winkler has found a deep love for fly fishing over the years. But he’s done catching fish for now. He has returned to work and is filming new episodes of the HBO series Barry. In fact, he recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from that work, too.

But for you classic TV fans, we’ll give you a little tidbit from Winkler. One time, he talked about how The Fonz helped teach him to keep his cool. “‘The Fonz’ has been great for me,” Winkler said in an interview with the New York Post. “You know what? I’ve now finally learned the policy of being with only pros or human beings: ‘No a–holes.'” For many who grew up seeing him as Fonzie, the character might be seen as the king of cool. There was something amazing and incredible about the character. Yet Winkler would have to work to get out of being typecast. Sure, he appreciates that character. Still, it’s good to see him in other projects besides Happy Days.