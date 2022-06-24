‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Offers Advice for His Younger Self

Ron Howard never disappoints. His earliest days saw him as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show, American Graffiti, and Happy Days. Then, he transitioned into becoming one of the most prominent directors and producers in Hollywood. Since then, he remains a luminary in the industry. Ron Howard has directed dozens of acclaimed films, such as Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind, and Frost/Nixon. In 2013, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. He owns two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to television and film.

Recently, Ron Howard sat down with Us Weekly for a lengthy interview. In the interview, he discusses a wide range of topics. Howard talks about his personal mottos, strategies for selecting movies, and personal advice he would give himself.

When discussing his lengthy career, he admits there is one piece of advice he’d like to go back in time and give himself. Essentially, his advice is this: don’t be afraid or intimidated.

Ron Howard’s Advice for Younger Self

Howard explains his advice further:

“I would encourage my younger self to not feel intimidated by potential collaborators, no matter how esteemed or how powerful, but to recognize that at its very core, this is a collaborative business.”

Howard’s insight applies to many industries and areas of life. While his advice applies specifically to the film industry, many industries require effective collaboration between groups. Howard continues explaining his advice.

“And if any of us as creative people or crew members, if we come prepared and we’re ready to work hard, then those who are more experienced, more established, will embrace that,” he revealed to Us.

This section of Howard’s advice can be distilled into this simple thought: just show up. Showing up with a positive mindset and the desire to work takes precedent over talent or experience. Howard reminds us not to worry if we make mistakes since mistakes bring about growth. He also reminds us to understand that even the most established professionals started somewhere and weren’t always at the top of the industry. Howard continues and reflects on how his fear affected his early career:

“I think I probably limited myself creatively through sort of almost a fear of being overwhelmed or embarrassed by certain powerful figures that I had perhaps had an opportunity to work with early in my career and shied away from. If you can distill that into a sentence or two, that’s my advice.”

Ron Howard reminds us to take leaps of faith in our careers and lives. He speaks to the power of not being afraid, of understanding that the greatest things in life are hard. However, despite his compelling advice, we think his career’s trajectory turned out just fine as he’s gone on to create groundbreaking films.