‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reflects on Officiating Daughter Paige’s Wedding

Ron Howard of the classic TV show Happy Days fame happened to officiate his daughter Paige’s wedding. Doing so led him to reflect a bit. Howard, who played Richie Cunningham before becoming a big-league movie director, shares his thoughts. He did so in a post on Twitter along with a photo from the wedding.

Ron Howard Appears At His Daughter’s Wedding And Looks Back On Experience

Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen. Thank you for aligning your magic so perfectly with hers @heracouture ! Groom @timmyabou was looking great as well & it was an unparalleled highlight for me to officiate pic.twitter.com/5V5oi3uuEU — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 4, 2022

Fans were offering their comments about the photo and ceremony, too. One writes, “Just beautiful – both the gown and the girl.” Another one states: “Congratulations to all!!” This Ron Howard fan says, “This is amazing! Congratulations”. Paige Howard married Tim Abou-Nasr in the ceremony.

Here’s something you may not know about Ron Howard. He made the choice to raise his children away from Hollywood, the place where he’s made a career for himself. “I’m not so crazy about them getting into the industry, to be honest,” Howard said in a 2013 interview. “It’s tough, particularly for women. We even moved our kids out of Los Angeles and raised them East outside of New York City, because we just didn’t want them exposed to it.”

Actor-Director Grows Up In Show Business Along With His Brother Clint

Howard would know all about those pitfalls and successes. He and his brother Clint literally grew up in the business with their father Rance Howard helping along the way. You might remember Ron from The Andy Griffith Show as Opie, but Clint also appeared as Little Leon.

Yet his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard is in the business. She’s even found herself acting in some episodes of the Star Wars TV series. “She works hard at it,” Ron Howard said in another interview. “She always has. She’s been directing for about 10 or 11 years here and there, but working with Jon Favreau, working with Dave Filoni… She loves the galaxy, she’s got a good heart. She’s super bright and she’s a warrior in the workplace, in the best kind of way.”

Well, he’s been around some of the most interesting and powerful actors in his career. One of those in the history of Ron Howard happens to be John Wayne. Howard starred alongside “The Duke” in the 1976 film The Shootist. In fact, Howard says that he learned an unforgettable lesson from Wayne. “John Wayne used a phrase, which he later attributed to John Ford, for scenes that were going to be difficult,” Howard said in another interview with Men’s Health. “‘This is a job of work,’ he’d say. If there was a common thread with these folks – Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Glenn Ford – it was the work ethic. It was still driving them. To cheat the project was an insult. To cheat the audience was damnable.”