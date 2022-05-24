‘Happy Days’: What Has Anson Williams Been Doing Since the Show’s Cancelation?

Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli may be the most well-known character from “Happy Days,” but another individual also got our attention: Potsie. As it turns out, Cunningham family friend Warren “Potsie” Weber was more than just a side character.

Played by Anson Williams, Potsie was Richie’s nerdy best friend and the lead singer of the gang’s band. So, what has Williams been up to in the decades since “Happy Days” went off the air?

Although he had a role in one of America’s most beloved family sitcoms, Williams has had surprisingly few acting jobs since his time on “Happy Days.” According to his IMDb page, the actor has just 19 credits, including guest spots on short-lived shows like “Bridget Loves Bernie” and “The Paul Lynde Show.”

However, his work as a director in classic TV is much more copious. When “Happy Days” finished its 11-season run, Williams directed several hit TV series such as “Melrose Place,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Baywatch,” and most recently, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

During an interview, Williams revealed that his “Happy Days” costar and fellow director, Ron Howard, was the one who encouraged him to try directing.

“Early on in acting I knew I wouldn’t be doing it as a career my whole life,” Williams said. “I first started creating and writing shows and selling them as a producer. Then it was Ron Howard who said, ‘You really should direct.’ I ended up attaching myself to shows that I had created because no one would give me a break as a director.”

Former ‘Happy Days’ star takes on directing, selling products

Beyond directing, Williams is also a successful businessman. While directing “Melrose Place,” he worked with a skincare guru thanks to his actors who used the products. As a result, the pair created QVC-StarMaker products.

Williams also created the hormone-free alternative menopausal product, Cool Flash for the Hot flash and Alert Drops, an all-natural spray made to help people stay awake while driving. He created Alert Drops after he found himself asleep at the wheel.

“I was driving home, and I fell asleep at the wheel and almost killed myself bouncing around in the local desert,” the former “Happy Days” star said.

The famed Dr. Henry Heimlich, Williams’ cousin, told him that lemon juice gives someone an instant adrenaline boost. As a result, he came up with the idea of a spray for drowsy drivers.

“I called Henry and I said, ‘Why don’t we put citric acid in a spray,’ and he said, ‘That would solve more lives than the Heimlich maneuver,'” Williams said. He also revealed that he promised Heimlich that he would get the stay-awake spray out to the public. Finally, in 2017, the spray was on shelves, one year after his cousin’s death.