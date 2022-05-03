‘Happy Days’: Which Members of the Classic Series Are Still Alive Today?

Happy Days has given people lots of laughs and a lot of cast members good lives. A number of them are still alive today and even working. The actors who portrayed Richie Cunningham, Fonzie, Mrs. C, Potsie, and Ralph Malph stay busy. There are others from the classic TV show, too, still alive, but let’s focus on these actors.

We’ll start off with Ron Howard, who played Richie on the ABC sitcom. People who have followed his career forever know that he started out on The Andy Griffith Show as Opie Taylor. Howard would appear in movies like American Graffiti and The Shootist with John Wayne. But his acting chops remained of good use for Happy Days. He would leave the show and go on to become one of the movie world’s most prolific directors. During the show’s run, Howard would suffer hair loss due to stress about The Fonz.

Henry Winkler Parlays ‘Happy Days’ Success Into More Work

Henry Winkler played our favorite greaser in Arthur Fonzarelli. Winkler came into the role just before appearing in a movie titled The Lords of Flatbush that also starred Sylvester Stallone. Over the years, Fonzie would go from being a side character to a top one. Winkler has gone on to do movies like Night Shift and TV shows like Barry. He remains active to this day while also writing children’s books, too. He recently paid tribute to Jack Benny and the comedian’s radio show.

Marion Ross played the beloved Marion Cunningham, Richie and Joanie’s mother. Her interactions with her husband Howard, played by Tom Bosley, added a family touch. She also would have moments with Fonzie, who started that Mrs. C nickname for her. Ross had appeared in shows like The Fugitive and The Brady Bunch before Happy Days. She found other work after the show, too, and her career would roll on into her 90s.

Anson Williams, Don Most Would Go On And Have Fruitful Careers

Anson Williams played Potsie Weber and was Richie’s good friend. You could catch him hanging out with both Richie and Ralph. The character would be a part of the show’s entire 11-season run on ABC. Williams spent time learning about the nuances of time behind the camera as a director. His work on TV has been with shows like Baywatch and Beverly Hills 90210.

Don Most, who went by Donny Most on the show, played Ralph Malph. He, too, was good friends with Richie and Potsie as they kind of made a trio of brothers. For him, though, seven seasons was enough and he left. Most would go on to be a director. If you are lucky, then you can catch him as a jazz crooner and swing singer.