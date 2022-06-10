Henry Winkler Returned to the ‘Happy Days’ Stage To Film New Project ‘Barry’

Henry Winkler is having a full-circle moment. Recently, the Hollywood icon opened up about what it was like to return to his “Happy Days” stage to film his HBO series, “Barry.”

Winkler, who became a household name thanks to his role as Fonzie on the classic TV show returned to where it all started. While filming “Barry,” Winkler and his fellow cast members returned to the former set that saw actors like Winkler, Ron Howard, and Anson Williams play their “Happy Days” characters.

“So, in the last scene of Season 2, we’re on Stage 19 at Paramount Studios. It is the most western part of the studio. It is at the end of Gower Street,” said Winkler in an interview with Fox News. “That used to be Desilu, the very stage where Lucy [of “I Love Lucy”] developed the three-camera technique, Stage 19. It’s where we did “Happy Days” for 10 years. And now they have built my bedroom in a corner. It is where I wake up and have the realization, “Oh my God, Barry Bergman did it.”

Although his time on the beloved classic sitcom ended, Winkler still keeps in touch with his TV family. According to Winkler’s rep, “Henry has a wonderful relationship with many of the cast members.”

For example, Winkler is so close with Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham on the show, that Howard named Winkler the godfather to his children.

In addition, when Henry was honored by The Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles last month, Anson Williams and Don Most “surprised Henry to celebrate with him.”

Henry Winkler shows no signs of slowing down

Beyond his work in TV shows, Winkler doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The 76-year-old recently joined TikTok, thanks to his granddaughter, and has already gained 1.3 million followers. In addition, last month, Celadon Books announced that the icon’s memoir is set for release sometime in 2024.

Previously, Winkler has worked on several books. He’s authored books such as I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing” and the children’s series Here’s Hank and Alien Superstar.

Winkler has also impressed his fans by showing them how far he’ll go for a role. During his time on the award-winning series “Barry,” he’s been shoved into trunks and mauled by over 30 dogs, which he described as a “cakewalk.” For him, he loves every moment of it.

“It is amazing,” he said. “It does not escape me. I am enormously grateful to be at this moment, living this life.”

“Barry” stars Bill Hader, who plays an assassin from the Midwest who was hired to execute an actor. HBO recently renewed it for a fourth season.