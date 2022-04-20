Henry Winkler Reveals How He Reinvented Himself After Playing Fonzie on ‘Happy Days’

Though he recalls his days as The Fonz on the classic TV series Happy Days with nothing but fondness, Henry Winkler also admits that the role didn’t always have a positive impact on his life. After his successful run on the hit sitcom, he thought there would be more comedy roles awaiting him than he could handle. What he found, however, was that many people, including those in Hollywood, struggled to separate him from Fonzie when the series ended.

When he found himself unable to get acting jobs, Henry Winkler stepped behind the camera instead. During his stint as director/producer rather than actor, Winkler helped bring to life the popular action-adventure series, MacGyver.

In an interview with Insider, Henry Winkler detailed his personal reinvention. “I sat in my office and I thought, ‘Oh my god. I am having pain in my brain because I don’t have a plan B,” Winkler recalled. “People would say, ‘Wow, he’s funny. He’s such a good actor. But he was The Fonz.’ And so they would pass me by. You have to learn to find the strength in yourself to deal with that, reinvent yourself, move on.”

It would be years before Henry Winkler found himself on the other side of the camera once again, but he believes that he was always right where he was meant to be. “If you’re supposed to have it, you will have it,” Winkler said. “If you’re supposed to get a role, it will come to you. I tried, it didn’t. Sometimes it did. If I look back from the time I arrived in Hollywood on the 18th of September 1973, I’ve had a most amazing career.”

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Talks Authenticity and Confidence

Idolized by teens across the country, The Fonz of Happy Days was the epitome of cool. In an interview with ABC News, however, Henry Winkler revealed that he doesn’t have much in common with the iconic character at all. “No, I’m not like The Fonz. I don’t ride a motorcycle, I have never ridden a motorcycle,” Winkler said.

Henry Winkler might not have shared his character’s love of motorcycles, but he eventually realized that he didn’t need to wear a leather jacket to be cool. All he really needed was to be himself. “I finally realized that cool is also just being authentic,” Winkler shared. “That is powerful.”

After a lifelong battle with dyslexia, Henry Winkler decided to channel his past experiences into a series of children’s books entitled Here’s Hank. The titular character of the series, Hank, also has dyslexia. While reading a passage of the newest installment, Winkler became teary-eyed on the subject of giving children confidence.

“That feeling never leaves you,” Winkler said. “When you’re told often enough, and young enough, that you’re not good enough. That you’re not going to make anything of yourself, you believe it. I want every child to know that they have greatness inside them.”