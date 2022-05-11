Here’s What ‘Golden Girls’ Memorabilia Was Auctioned Off at Betty White’s Estate Sale

As 2021 came to a close, the world lost a true icon in Betty White, who, in her more than 70 years in Hollywood, became one of the most beloved actors in history. At the incredible age of 99 years old, Betty White passed away in her home on New Year’s Eve.

Following the news of her death, thousands of messages from fans and colleagues alike flooded social media. One of the best tributes, however, came from Ryan Reynolds, who managed to encompass the feelings of millions in a simple sentence: “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.”

Though she has more than 120 acting credits to her name, one of Betty White’s most loved roles (if not the most loved) is Rose Nylund, her eternally positive, “terminally naive” character on the classic TV series The Golden Girls. Betty White was part of the show for the entirety of its 7-year run, not including the additional year spent with the Golden Girls spinoff, The Golden Palace. As such, she amassed quite a collection of Golden Girls memorabilia.

Now, some of that memorabilia will be up for auction as part of an upcoming estate sale. The three-day event will kick off on September 23, where the items will be available for purchase both in Beverly Hills and online.

‘Golden Girls’ Items Included in the Betty White Estate Auction

The Beverly Hills estate auction will include more than 1,500 lots from Betty White’s legendary life and career. The actress owned two gorgeous homes in California, both of which housed decades of memorabilia and personal items.

Among the items set to be included in the auction are awards, scripts, wardrobe pieces, and other memorabilia from her many series and films. Personal items such as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, and household items will also be available for purchase.

Though it likely doesn’t encompass every piece of Golden Girls memorabilia going up for auction, a short list of items has been confirmed. Included in the lots is Betty White’s original director’s chair from The Golden Girls, as well as one of the iconic outfits worn by White during her time as Rose Nylund. The particular outfit is a lavender dress worn by White for a series of Golden Girls publicity images in 1986.

Several scripts will also go up for auction, including the first-draft script of the Golden Girls pilot and two cast-signed scripts of the series finale.

Betty White’s Advice for Living a Long and Happy Life

Beloved actress Betty White lived almost 100 years and was content with her life right up until the end. Betty White always affectionately called her Golden Girls character a little too starry-eyed. In many ways, however, she believed Rose Nylund approached life the right way. For nearly a century, Betty White credited her remarkable life with unbreakable positivity.

In a 2021 interview with People, Betty White gave her advice for living a long and happy life. For Betty, “having a sense of humor” is key. “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. [It] takes up too much energy being negative.”

And she meant it. Over 20 years earlier, she expressed a similar outlook. “You better realize how good life is while it’s happening,” she told People. “Because before you know it, it will all be gone.”