How ‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Inspired His Daughter to Act & Direct

While promoting her new action-packed film “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Bryce Dallas Howard spoke about her father. She says her classic TV star dad Ron Howard inspired her acting and directing careers.

Slash Film reported that during a recent Q&A session, Bryce Dallas Howard talked about her future directing and acting plans. That’s when she mentioned her father, Ron Howard.

“What’s so wonderful about getting to be an actor who’s interested in directing is that you get to see a lot of other directors work, ” Ron Howard’s daughter explained. “And that’s something that my dad — he started off as an actor. When he started directing he stopped acting and he said that’s the thing he misses the most, getting to see how different directors solve problems.”

Bryce Dallas Howard gave some more advice. “The more you learn, the more you understand. But the more you’re enlightened by each filmmaker that you get to encounter. And so that’s why I hope to get to continue to direct but I also hope to get to continue to act. Because it’s the best way to learn.”

Howard has directed on the sets of the “Star Wars” series, “The Book of Boba Fest” and “The Mandalorian.” She is also directing the upcoming remake of “Flight of the Navigator.”

The film follows a child who returns after disappearing for more than a decade. He then discovered that the world has aged without him.

Bryce Dallas Howard Recently Admitted She Has Never Seen Her Father Ron Howard on ‘Happy Days’

While speaking to “The View” last week, Bryce Dallas Howard admitted she actually has never seen her father, Ron Howard, on the hit classic TV series “Happy Days.”

When asked if she has ever watched “Happy Days,” Howard said not really, but it’s not like she avoided it. “Jay Leno gave me a box set. He heard that when I revealed here on ‘The View’” she explained. “He was like, ‘Get with it. Here’s a box set of ‘Happy Days,’ and I was like, ‘Thank you so much!’ But I didn’t really fully – I haven’t.”

However, Howard did declare that she has seen her father on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Meanwhile, Bryce Dallas Howard told The Daily Beast in 2020 that she is absolutely grateful to have Ron Howard as her father. “It is an amazing privilege to be a child of someone who works in an industry that you are interested in and eventually work in. It’s a privilege for that person to have success in their own right.”

She then added that there was no greater privilege to her than the fact that her father has been supportive of her as well as empowered and shows her respect from day one.