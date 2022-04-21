How Late ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Bob Denver Spent Most of the Last Two Decades of His Life, According to His Wife

More than a decade after Bob Denver passed away, the late “Gilligan’s Island” star’s wife reveals how he spent the last years of his life.

During an interview with Fox411’s Pop Tarts column in 2016, Dreama Denver, Bob Denver’s wife, revealed that following the classic TV show “Gilligan’s Island,” Denver would remain under the radar and wouldn’t put himself out there that much. “He put the characters out there, but not himself. I wanted the fans to know who he really was. Because he was a special, special man. Especially when dealing with our son Colin. Who has severe autism.”

The wife of Bob Denver also said that the “Gilligan’s Island” star set aside the last 21 years of his life to be with her and take care of their son. The couple’s son notably needs full-time care. “[He] didn’t want me to do it alone,” Dreama Denver explained about her husband’s efforts. “That speaks to the type of human being he was. He was highly intelligent. And I think that is the most surprising thing about him.”

Dreama went on to add that her husband’s extreme intelligence didn’t always from across in the characters that he played.

Bob Denver Started The Denver Foundation With Little Personal Wealth

While revealing more details about her husband’s need to help individuals with special needs, Bob Denver’s wife wrote in her memoir, “Gilligan’s Dream: The Other Side of the Island” that Denver started The Denver Foundation with little personal wealth.

“There were no residuals from ‘Gilligan’s Island,’” Bob Denver’s wife declared. “There was never any money past the first two runs of the original airing, and re-runs that they used to do in the spring. So there was financial problems.”

Dreama wrote prior to DVDs or mass syndication, Bob Denver said he knew he would have made a better deal when it came to his contracts. “We struggled financially, physically, emotionally like anybody else and sometimes I think it really helps folks to know that celebrities are not immune from all the challenges of life.”

Along with discussing her life with Bob Denver, Dreama recalled meeting the “Gilligan’s Island” star while performing in a local production. “I was an actress doing regional theater, and I got a call from a friend telling me they were casting a show called ‘Play it Again Sam.’ I got the part, and thought ‘I’m going to have to kiss Gilligan? Really?’ Little did I know I would be doing those love scenes for the next 28 years.”

In regards to her marriage, Dreama admitted that Bob Denver’s drinking had an impact on the relationship. “I didn’t think of him as an alcoholic, but he drank way too much, and that was a battle. Maybe it was alcoholism. Bob was a shy person and for him to have public adulation was odd.”