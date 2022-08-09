‘I Dream of Jeannie’s Barbara Eden Reveals What Elvis Presley Said After Meeting Priscilla Presley

While taking a stroll down memory lane, “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden reveals what music icon Elvis Presley said after meeting Priscilla Presley.

Fox News reports that during her appearance at Christmas Con over the weekend, Barbara Eden spoke about working alongside Elvis on the 1960 film “Flaming Lips.” The actress jokingly said that she didn’t have a romance with the music icon like most of his leading ladies did. However, she did say that he was a gentleman the whole time.

“I’d come on the set and he’d get me a chair,” Barbara Eden recalled. “Actors don’t do that. You can sit on the floor, they don’t care. And in between shots, when they were fixing the lights and everything, he’d get his guitar out and he’d sing. Wonderfully, he’d sing… And we used to talk. We talked a lot.”

Barbara Eden then spoke about how the conversation between her and Elvis were about her marriage at the time to Michael Ansara. “He said, ‘How do you have a marriage in Hollywood? How do you do this with all the stuff going on?’ And I said, ‘You know, for us, it’s our job. That is how we make money. That’s it.’ He said, ‘Well, I met this girl in Germany.’ And he said, ‘I’m not too sure, she’s awfully young.’ But he didn’t tell me how young! Yeah, 14 years old. And I said, ‘Well, you know if the two of you are a team, you’ll be fine.”

The actress then declared, “Little did I know.”

Elvis Presley was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. He met Pricilla during that time when she was 14 years old. They married seven years later in 1967 and welcomed their only child Lisa Marie the following year.

Barbara Eden Says She Attended Elvis Presley’s Show in Las Vegas

While also discussing her interaction with Elvis Presley, Barbara Eden said she and Ansara later attended one of Presley’s shows in Las Vegas.

“I’ve seen a lot of people work, but this was the most thrilling thing I’ve ever seen,” Barbara Eden gushed. “All those guitars! Elvis was fabulous. He was just wonderful. And I remember him that way, not the later years. Because he was beautiful and a lovely man.”

Along with discussing Elvis, Barbara Eden opened up about working with “I Love Lucy” icon Lucille Ball. “[Lucy] was in her dressing room, and she’s like, ‘Barbara, come here, come here.’ She said, ‘Do you like that dress?’ And I said, ‘I love it. It’s fine, it’s fine, everything’s wonderful.’ She said, ‘Take it off.’ So I take it off. Do you know that Lucy and her assistant sat there and put those shiny things [rhinestones] on that dress? They punched them in. But it was to make the dress look better.”