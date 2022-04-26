‘I Love Lucy’: Lucille Ball’s Daughter Remembers Her in Heartfelt Tribute on Anniversary of Her Death

A true Hollywood icon, Lucille Ball was admired by many when she starred in the classic TV show I Love Lucy and remains beloved by millions to this day. None, however, admire Lucille more than the daughter she shared with her longtime love, Desi Arnaz. Their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is now 70 years old with children and grandchildren of her own.

Sadly, both of Lucie Arnaz’s parents passed away years ago. Lucie, however, continues to marvel at the enduring success of her parents and I Love Lucy. And on the 33rd anniversary of her mother’s death, Lucie Arnaz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about Lucille Ball.

In the picture, Lucille Ball stands in front of a microphone with a pencil tucked behind her ear and one of her signature scarves wrapped around her head. In the caption, Lucie Arnaz wrote, “She was just Mom to me and not a day goes by, not a single day… Lucille Desirée Ball August 6, 1911-April 26, 1989”

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reacts to ‘Lucy and Desi’ Documentary

Though I Love Lucy went off the air 65 years ago, it’s still enjoyed all over the world today. Amy Poehler, comedian, actress, and director, has always been captivated by the show and its stars, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Not just because of the show’s success but because Lucy and Desi were true Hollywood trailblazers.

Because of that interest, Amy Poehler created a documentary surrounding the show and the stories of its stars, entitled Lucy and Desi. And Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, couldn’t be prouder of the production.

At the premiere of the highly anticipated documentary, Entertainment Tonight asked Lucie Arnaz how she would like fans to remember her parents. “Exactly the way we’re doing it right now,” Arnaz replied with a smile. “How can it get better than this?”

“I mean, 70 years after their show went off the air and hundreds of years after they were born, to suddenly be, I don’t want to say reinvented,” Arnaz continued. “They’re not reinvented but rediscovered and re-appreciated and used to teach and to find a better way to live our life [is amazing].”

At 70 years old, Lucie Arnaz has quite a bit more life experience than she did at 9 years old when her parents divorced. However, she still holds a great deal of admiration for her parents’ lives and legacy. “That’s one good way to look at it, you know,” Arnaz said. “You gotta look at that and that’s what they did.”

“They chose to go head-on into that. And the relationship didn’t last as long as their children might have wanted it to. But in reality, their love for each other lasted forever. So you don’t get better than that really.”