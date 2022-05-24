‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball Once Revealed the Secret to the Show’s Lasting Success

Although “I Love Lucy” ended decades ago, Lucille Ball once revealed what she believed was the ultimate secret to the classic TV show’s lasting success.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, revealed that the show’s popularity has lasted as long as it has due to the unconditional love that the classic TV series displayed. “Yes, of course, it’s hilarious,” Arnaz explained. “The structure of the comedy makes you believe that this can actually happen. Then there’s my mother’s and father’s ability to play it straight. But most importantly at the end of the day, Lucy Ricardo is a little kid who gets into tons of trouble, and someone still says, ‘I love you.’”

Lucille Ball’s “I Love Lucy” first aired in 1951 and ran for six seasons, ending in 1957. It was nominated for 20 Emmy awards and was awarded Best Situation Comedy in 1953 and 1954. The show’s IMDb’s description reads, “The wife of a bandleader constantly tries to become a star – in spite of her having no talent, and gets herself (along with her best friend) into the funniest predicaments.”

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Reveals the Former Couple’s Final Words to Each Other

While speaking to People earlier this year, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz revealed that while her parents divorced in 1960 and moved on, they still loved each other. Desi passed away in 1986 from lung cancer. He was 69-years-old at the time. “I could hear her say, ‘I love you,’” Arnaz recalled about her mother’s last verbal exchange with her father. “She said it five times in a row. And he was nodding and saying, ‘I love you too, honey.’”

Arnaz then shared that her father died in her mother’s arms. “None of us realized it at the time, but the day they last spoke was November 30th, their wedding anniversary.”

Arnaz also said that while “I Love Lucy” was significant to the audience, it was also significant for the former couple’s marriage. “They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other. So my parents thought, ‘Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family. They gave the country this wonderful creation, but they never got what they wanted – to stay together. [But] they loved each other until the end.”

Keith Thibodeaux, who was Little Ricky on “I Love Lucy,” also spoke to Fox News Digital in 2020 about how the couple remained after their divorce. “Whenever Desi would come around or there would be any kind of interaction between them, there was always this tension underneath the surface. I felt that she really loved him and he really loved her.”